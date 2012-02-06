(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' long-term issue rating and 'cnA-' long-term Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of guaranteed five-year notes by Nan Fung Treasury (I) Ltd. Nan Fung International Holdings Ltd. (Nan Fung: BBB-/Stable/--; cnA-), a Hong Kong-based real estate developer, guarantees the proposed notes. The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

The proposed issue has the same terms and conditions as the US$350 million guaranteed notes that Nan Fung issued on Jan. 20, 2012. The company or its subsidiaries will use the proceeds of the notes for general working capital purposes.

The ratings on Nan Fung reflect the company's portfolio of large, diversified, and fairly liquid securities and good-quality investment properties. We expect the securities to generate stable returns and cash flows based on their track record over the past five years. We expect recurring income from the securities and investment properties to cover interest expenses by more than 2x over the next two years. Strong investment income underpins the company's high financial flexibility and buffers it from the cyclicality in the real estate development business.

