(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SCUF DA Sep 2011- 02 - an ABS transaction - a final
rating as follows:
INR3,000m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The small business loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by Shriram City Union
Finance Company Limited (SCUF, 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable).
The final rating addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by
the scheduled maturity date of August 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation.
The rating is based on SCUF's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the
legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the
originator.
The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of
INR3,000m, as of the cut-off date of 31 August 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement
for the pool is provided in the form of a fixed deposit with Corporation Bank in the
name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the purchaser. The credit enhancement is
equal to 10% of initial principal outstanding.
A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites,
www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.