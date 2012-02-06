(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - In a new report, Fitch Ratings examines common forms of aggressive corporate accounting techniques, and how they can be identified and addressed with traditional rating analysis. .

As companies grapple with the effects of a weak economy and pressure on their ability to meet key performance metrics and financial ratios, in the report the agency focuses in particular on aggressive revenue recognition, expense minimisation, cash-flow enhancement, debt exclusion, as well as more general techniques such as the reorganising of a business's segments or redefining key metrics. The report also provides an overview of typical methods seen in different industries.

The report is designed to complement other recent Fitch accounting publications such as its 'Accounting & Financial Reporting 2012 Global Outlook', 'Adjusting for Fair Value of Debt', 'Operating Leases: Updated Implications for Lessees' Credit' and 'Treatment of Corporate Pensions - EMEA and Asia-Pacific'.

