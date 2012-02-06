(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 06 - In a new report, Fitch Ratings examines common forms of aggressive corporate
accounting techniques, and how they can be identified and addressed with traditional rating
analysis. .
As companies grapple with the effects of a weak economy and pressure on their
ability to meet key performance metrics and financial ratios, in the report the
agency focuses in particular on aggressive revenue recognition, expense
minimisation, cash-flow enhancement, debt exclusion, as well as more general
techniques such as the reorganising of a business's segments or redefining key
metrics. The report also provides an overview of typical methods seen in
different industries.
The report is designed to complement other recent Fitch accounting publications
such as its 'Accounting & Financial Reporting 2012 Global Outlook', 'Adjusting
for Fair Value of Debt', 'Operating Leases: Updated Implications for Lessees'
Credit' and 'Treatment of Corporate Pensions - EMEA and Asia-Pacific'.
'Accounting Manipulation: Why, How, What to Look Out For and How to Adjust,' is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Accounting Manipulation
here