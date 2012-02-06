(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Fondo de Titulizacion del Deficit del Sistema Electrico (FADE), F.T.A.'s Series 2 bonds tap issuance a final rating of 'A' with a Negative Outlook. The bonds have been issued for an amount of EUR340m.

All FADE series are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government and hence the ratings are credit-linked to the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Spain ('A'/Negative/'F1') such that any change in the IDR is likely to lead to a change in the rating of the bonds. As the terms of the guarantee remain unaltered, the ratings on the outstanding series 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 FADE bonds have also all been affirmed at 'A'/Negative.

FADE bonds are backed by the outstanding electricity tariff deficit credit rights in Spain that have not yet been securitised and is able to issue different series of bonds up to the current programme limit of EUR22bn subject to certain conditions in the programme documents. Each series can have different terms, such as different maturity dates and interest rates however, it is a condition under the programme documentation that all the bonds issued are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government.

FADE has EUR10.69bn of bonds outstanding following this latest issue.