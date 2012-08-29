Aug 29 -

Overview

-- As announced in the KBC group's half-year results, KBC Bank Ireland PLC (KBCI) reported further sizable losses due to high loan impairment charges across its retail and commercial lending portfolios, but continues to receive significant capital and funding support from its parent, KBC Bank NV.

-- We are therefore affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on KBCI.

-- The outlook is negative, principally reflecting our view that while KBCI's regulatory Tier 1 capital may remain robust, capitalization measured by Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital framework may move persistently below our 5% threshold.

Rating Action

On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on KBC Bank Ireland PLC (KBCI). The outlook remains negative.

Rationale

On Aug. 7, 2012, KBC Group reported that KBCI made a post-tax loss of EUR72 million in the second quarter of 2012, after registering a EUR136 million impairment charge. This follows the reported EUR126 million post-tax loss in the first quarter and sizable losses in the 2010/2011 financial years, due to high loan impairment charges across the bank's retail and commercial lending portfolios. As in 2011, the first half losses led parent KBC Bank NV (KBC; A-/Stable/A-2) to make a capital injection, totalling EUR125 million, to ensure the stability in the bank's regulatory capitalization. KBCI's Tier 1 ratio at June 2012 was a reported 11.1%, little changed on the preceding quarters. We expect that the ratio will remain at this level for the foreseeable future. Even so, we project that capitalization, measured by our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework, may be at risk of sustained deterioration through to end-2013.

We calculate that KBCI's RAC ratio was 5.1% at end-2011, little changed on the pro forma 5.0% ratio that we calculated for end-2010, based on our updated November 2011 criteria. The large gap between the RAC ratio and the Tier 1 ratio primarily reflects a material difference in the risk-weights that we apply to credit exposures. The quality of the bank's capital is sound, in our view, as it is all common equity. While a reduced interest margin has led to some pressure on revenues, the bank's high efficiency and advantageous cost of funds means that it continues to have a positive earnings buffer, unlike several other Irish peers, which suggests an achievable return to profitability once the impairment charge subsides.

Given the apparently reducing pace of deterioration in the bank's asset quality, as reported by KBC, we consider the group's guidance of a EUR500-EUR600 million impairment charge for 2012 to be broadly credible, which in our view points to a post-tax loss of a little above EUR300 million. We expect the losses to narrow in 2013, but that the bank will not become profitable until 2014 at the earliest. While ongoing moderate deleveraging will continue to reduce risk-weighted assets, our ratings assume that KBC will make further material capital injections into KBCI in the coming quarters as it seeks to maintain the bank's Tier 1 ratio at around 11%.

We estimate that the RAC fell to slightly below 5.0% at June 30, 2012 and, while we currently project that it may well move back above the 5.0% level by end-2012 and stay there, in our view there is meaningful risk that the RAC ratio could instead decline through the period to end-2013, albeit most likely remaining above 4.0%. This divergent trend from the projected stable Tier 1 ratio reflects the fact that potentially supportive elements within Tier 1 capital would not be reflected in total adjusted capital (TAC, the numerator of the RAC calculation). These include the likely reducing deductions for the expected loss shortfall and rising deferred tax assets for tax-loss carryforwards. As a result, capital injections that may be sufficient to maintain the Tier 1 ratio at around 11% would likely be insufficient to prevent a fall in the RAC ratio, in our view.

Standard & Poor's continues to base its ratings on KBCI on the bank's 'bb' anchor, which is based on our view of the banking system in Ireland. We consider KBCI's business position to be "moderate" (as defined by our criteria) as we consider that its business mix and stable franchise are somewhat offset by its somewhat niche market position. We view capital and earnings as "moderate" since we expect that while the RAC ratio may have fallen below 5.0%, it may well move back above 5.0% by end-2012 and stay there. Our assessment of risk position is "adequate", reflecting geographical concentration on a par with relevant peers, and loss experience that, while heavy in the current environment, is in our view not materially better or worse than peers. We view funding as "average" and liquidity as "adequate" due to support from KBC which has enabled KBCI to deal with any refinancing risk despite the limited nature of its own deposit-taking franchise.

The long-term counterparty credit rating is three notches higher than the 'bb-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP), reflecting our view that KBCI is "strategically important" to its parent, KBC, in accordance with our group rating methodology for banks. While KBC remains highly supportive of its Irish subsidiary, we note it has publicly stated that KBCI is not a core part of its future growth strategy. KBCI would not ordinarily meet our criteria for being assessed as a "strategically important" subsidiary; in particular that the subsidiary is unlikely to be sold and is important to the group's long-term strategy or is reasonably successful at what it does (which in our view is difficult in the context of the uncertain Irish operating environment, as our high BICRA score of '7' for Ireland demonstrates). However, we consider that any potential sale is highly unlikely over the two-year outlook time horizon and we understand that KBC will continue to be supportive of KBCI's capital and funding needs. We consider KBCI to be of "low" systemic importance and we factor no government support into its ratings.

Outlook

The negative outlook principally reflects our view that while KBCI's regulatory Tier 1 capital may remain robust, there is a risk that capitalization measured by Standard & Poor's RAC framework may move persistently below the 5.0% threshold. It also acknowledges the risk that the apparent slowing pace of deterioration in KBCI's asset quality, and economic and collateral value trends in Ireland, could yet take a further turn for the worse, further delaying the bank's return to profitability.

The ratings reflect our expectation that KBCI will remain loss-making in the second half of 2012 and full-year 2013, mainly as a result of continued elevated loan impairment charges. We expect that KBCI will continue to receive capital injections from the parent that will hold the regulatory Tier 1 ratio at around 11%. In our view, this may well result in the RAC ratio moving back above the 5.0% level by end-2012 and staying there. We further expect the parent to remain supportive with regard to funding, at a time when KBCI is trying to grow its retail customer deposit base.

We could potentially lower the ratings if KBCI's SACP deteriorates. This would most likely arise if we project the RAC ratio to be below 5.0% through end-2013-which would lead us to revise our assessment of KBCI's capital and earnings to "weak" from "moderate". It could also result if KBCI's asset quality and impairment loss trends become demonstrably weaker than peers'--a factor that we would most likely reflect in a revision of the bank's risk position assessment to "moderate" from "adequate".

We may also take negative rating action if we observe that the links between KBCI and KBC are weakening, even allowing for our expectation of continued support. This could result in a revision of our group status designation for KBCI to "moderately strategic". Assuming no change in the SACP, the latter assessment would lead to a two-notch downgrade of the counterparty credit ratings. This is because a "moderately strategic" group status only allows for one notch of group support compared with the current three notches.

We could revise the outlook on KBCI to stable if, in our view, the links between KBC and KBCI do not weaken. It would also be supported by clear evidence that the impairment charge is on a sustainable downward track, leading to a high probability that the bank's earnings and capitalization will be, at worst, in line our expectations.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3

SACP bb-

Anchor bb

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)*

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support +3

GRE Support 0

Group Support +3

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

*When a bank's anchor SACP, derived from the BICRA methodology, is in the 'bb' category and its common equity regulatory Tier 1 ratio is greater than the local regulatory requirements, a "moderate" assessment of capital and earnings results in no adjustment for the SACP (see paragraph 88 of our bank criteria).

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

KBC Bank Ireland PLC

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3

Senior Unsecured BBB-