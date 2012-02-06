(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jordan's Housing Bank
for Trade and Finance's (HBTF) Support Rating at '3'.
The rating reflects the moderate probability of support from
the Jordanian authorities, based on HBTF's systemic importance
and the government's supportive stance towards the domestic
banking system. In Fitch's view, the state of Jordan has a
strong propensity to support the bank. However, potential
support is moderated by possible constraints on its ability to
do so.
HBTF's operating profitability has proved resilient (+7% yoy
in 9M11), supported by stronger non-interest income. Short-term
profitability should remain broadly stable, constrained by a
challenging local operating environment and intensifying market
competition. For HBTF's subsidiary in Syria (end-9M11:
represented 13.5% of HBTF's total assets), the escalating unrest
in the country is a concern; although the impact on the group's
overall performance remains limited.
Loan growth stayed fairly modest during 9M11, as the bank
maintained a cautious stance in the current domestic economic
climate. Asset quality is manageable, with the non-performing
loan ratio falling slightly to 8% at end-9M11. Reserve coverage
of impaired loans is acceptable, at 68%.
Funding mainly comprises customer deposits (85% of
non-equity funding at end-9M11), the majority of which the bank
regards as stable. HBTF has a liquid balance sheet, with a
loans/deposits ratio of 57% at end-9M11. Capital ratios remain
strong and above the sector average. The Fitch core capital
ratio was 25.6% at end-9M11.
HBTF is the second-largest bank in Jordan, with a 14.6%
share of system assets at end-9M11. It has the most extensive
branch network in the country, supporting a wide customer base.
Qatar National Bank (QNB; 'A+'/Stable) is the bank's
main shareholder (with a 34.5% stake) and may also be viewed as
a source of potential support. Four members of HBTF's 13-strong
board represent QNB.