(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings says that UPM Kymmene Oyj's (UPM) ('BB'/Stable/'B') announced disposal of its packaging paper assets will not impact its ratings.

On February 1, UPM agreed to sell its packaging paper production to the Swedish company Billerud for an enterprise value of EUR130m. The assets to be disposed include two packaging paper machines located in two UPM sites in Finland. The real estate on both locations will remain property of UPM. As part of the deal, UPM and Billerud agreed a long-term raw material and service supply agreement. The sale is subject to regulatory approval and the company expects it to be finalised during Q212.

The activities to be disposed of generated EUR220m revenue and EUR18m EBITDA in 2011, corresponding to approximately 2% of consolidated revenue and EBITDA. The disposal is coherent with UPM's strategy to focus on printing paper. Considering the limited impact on consolidated figures, Fitch does not see any major impact on the rating from the transaction.

UPM's FY11 results were pretty much in line with Fitch expectation in terms of cash-flow generation and leverage change. However, the agency notes the progressive deterioration of operating results in some business areas, and especially in pulp, due to worsening market conditions and price declines. In particular, the pulp prices decline, which began during 2011 summer, continued in Q411. Although the price decline seems to have bottomed out at the end of 2011, no sign of recovery is visible in Q111, with prices still stable at low levels. Fitch expects that, due to persistent weak demand, any attempt from producers to increase pulp prices is likely to fail.

Despite a tough outlook, Fitch believes UPM has sufficient headroom to maintain its rating, even in case of a further modest deterioration in market conditions.