Feb 06 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Jan. 25, 2012, we affirmed our 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Eurohypo AG. The outlook is negative.

-- Under our rating approach for covered bonds, the ratings on Eurohypo AG's public-sector covered bonds issued under its medium-term note program currently benefit from the maximum ratings uplift of six notches above our long-term rating on the issuer.

-- Therefore, any further rating action on the issuer would directly affect the ratings on these covered bonds, all else being equal.

-- We have subsequently affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'AAA' long-term ratings, and affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term rating on the public-sector covered bonds issued under Eurohypo AG's medium-term note program following our review, and assigned a negative outlook to our long-term ratings on these covered bonds.

-- Our ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, certain aspects of the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds may be affected as a result of this review.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its 'AAA' long-term ratings on Eurohypo AG's public-sector covered bonds ("Oeffentliche Pfandbriefe") issued under its medium-term note program. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term rating on the covered bond program and assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on these covered bonds (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our Jan. 25, 2012 affirmation of our counterparty credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Eurohypo AG (A-/Negative/A-2). The outlook on Eurohypo AG is negative (see "Commerzbank And Subsidiaries Ratings Affirmed, Off Watch Neg After Sovereign Rating Actions; Outlook Negative").

We affirmed our ratings on Eurohypo AG's public-sector covered bonds following our review of the latest asset and cash flow information provided as of Sept. 30, 2011.