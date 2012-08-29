Aug 29 -

Summary analysis -- PBF Holding Co. LLC --------------------------- 29-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: New Jersey

Primary SIC: Petroleum

refining

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jan-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The ratings on PBF Holding Co. LLC (PBF) reflect the company's "weak" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk profiles (as our criteria define the terms). PBF was formed in 2008 as a partnership between European refiner Petroplus and private equity sponsors Blackstone Group L.P. and First Reserve Corp. PBF is seeking to emulate a strategy that its Chairman, Thomas O'Malley, successfully executed when he led predecessor companies Tosco Corp. and Premcor; the company will seek to acquire underperforming refineries and return them to profitability by reducing operating and labor costs. Since inception, PBF has acquired two refineries in the PADD I region (East Coast) and one refinery in PADD II (Midwest).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's weak business risk profile incorporates the highly volatile and capital-intensive nature inherent in the industry and relatively weak fundamentals of the U.S. East Coast (PADD I) market. Our business risk assessment also incorporates the company's limited geographic and operating diversity, acquisition-based growth strategy, and its limited track record operating its newly acquired refineries. Margins in the refining industry are extremely unpredictable, given the volatility of input costs and refined product prices. Furthermore, the refining industry carries substantial fixed costs, including regulatory spending and major maintenance, since unrefined crude oil can be highly corrosive to equipment.

These weaknesses in PBF's business profile are partly offset by its moderate size and scale and moderately high, 11.3 Nelson scale, complexity (the ability to process heavy/sour grade crudes that price at a discount to the lighter crudes such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate ). PBF's total throughput capacity of 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) is in line with peers in the low- to mid-'BB' rating category. However, PBF operates significantly fewer facilities than most of its peers, meaning that its credit measures rely more on its ability to avoid unplanned downtime. In addition, while many of its peers in the 'BB' category maintain more stable retail and wholesale operations that enhance their business risk profiles, PBF relies solely on its cyclical refineries for cash flows.

PBF's acquisition growth strategy heightens an already elevated industry risk. The inherent volatility of margins, as well as the generally bearish industry outlook because of continued U.S. and European overcapacity, increase the risk that PBF may not realize the profitability it targets.

Since its founding in 2008, PBF has acquired three refineries: the 190,000 bbl/day Delaware City, Del., and 180,000 bbl/day Paulsboro, N.J., facilities in PADD I; and the 170,000 bbl/day Toledo, Ohio, refinery in PADD II. Its PADD I facilities benefit from the ability to process heavy and sour crude slates. Heavy and sour crudes typically trade at a discount to light/sweet crude, which allows PBF to pay less for its feedstock than many of its PADD I peers (for example, Maya crude oil, which is a heavy crude benchmark in Mexico that PBF could source, was at a roughly $9 discount to Brent in the second quarter of 2012).

We view PBF's exposure to PADD I as a negative rating factor. Weak market conditions are exacerbated by competition from refined products imported from Europe and Asia, which can limit profitability relative to their inland peers. Indeed, several unprofitable refineries on the East Coast have been shuttered or sold because of the weak market (i.e., ConocoPhillips's Trainer, Sunoco's Marcus Hook and Eagle Point, and Western Refining's Yorktown refinery). In fact, former owner Valero shut down PBF's Delaware City refinery in 2009 because of poor economics (PBF has since lowered feedstock, labor and regulatory costs, improving prospects for profitability). Although the reduction in competitive capacity could benefit PBF's margins, these closures demonstrate the challenging operating dynamics inherent in the region.

PBF's Toledo facility benefits from regional disparities in the mid-west marketplace that limit crude and refined production pipeline capacity, providing some market insulation compared with refineries on the Gulf Coast and East Coast. The Toledo refinery has benefitted from its access to WTI, which has enjoyed a discount to waterborne Brent crudes for the past 12 to 18 months. Although we expect the Toledo refinery to continue to earn decent margins in the next 12 months because of still-discounted crude stocks in the PADD II region, pipeline developments--such as the Seaway reversal--have compressed this differential. We believe that Toledo will remain vulnerable to volatile swings in hydrocarbon differentials, as demonstrated by the sudden collapse in the differential between WTI-Brent following the Seaway announcement in Mid-November 2011 (a decline in the spread from approximately $25/bbl to $10/bbl; the WTI-Brent spread has averaged about $15 in the first half of 2012).

We believe PBF's financial performance should remain in line with the rating during the next 12 to 18 months, given the differential between WTI-Brent, light/heavy and sweet/sour differentials. PBF's PADD I refineries are benefiting from the large price differential between sour crudes from Western Canada and Brent, and disadvantaged Bakken crudes and Brent. Transporting these heavily discounted crudes to the refineries in the East Coast is replacing a portion of Brent-based, water-borne crudes and improving the refineries' profitability. Nevertheless, given the inherent volatility in refining margins, we expect credit protection measures to be volatile.

Under our base case scenario, we assume a full year of production from PBF's three refineries (a utilization rate of about 94%), and adjusted debt, including operating leases and postretirement benefit obligations, in the $700 million to $800 million range. We expect these ratios to correspond to debt leverage between 1.5x and 2x, EBITDA interest coverage in the 7x area, and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 20% to 25%.

Liquidity

PBF's liquidity is "adequate," with sources divided by uses of 1.3x for the next 12 months. Sources consist of about $9 million of cash as of June 30, 2012, about $250 million in FFO, and $415 million of availability under the company's $950 million asset-based lending credit line that matures in May 2016. We assume uses of slightly more than $500 million consisting of capital spending ($250 million), distributions ($25 million), peak working capital needs (about $225 million), and the remaining payment to Sunoco Inc. (about $12 million). PBF has postponed its $1 billion hydrocracker project at the Delaware City refinery until consolidated cash flows can support the funding of such a large scale project.

Recovery analysis

The issue-level rating on PBF's $675 million senior secured notes is 'BB+' (two notches higher than the corporate credit rating) and the recovery rating is '1', indicating our expectations of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the full recovery analysis, see our recovery report on PBF published on Feb. 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PBF will maintain adequate liquidity and that fundamentals, particularly benchmark crack spreads and light-heavy differentials, will remain supportive for PBF to maintain credit measures commensurate with the rating. We could lower the rating if market conditions or financial measures weaken on a sustained basis. Given our assessment of PBF's weak business profile, which incorporates the firm's acquisitive growth strategy, the inherent cyclicality of the refining industry, and lack of operating and geographic diversity, we currently view an upgrade as unlikely.

(PBF Holding Co. LLC does not publically disclose financial data.)

