Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Korea-based Korea Investment and Securities Co. Ltd (KIS) and simultaneously withdrawn them as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of KIS.

The rating actions of KIS are as follows:

Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; rating withdrawn

Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'; rating withdrawn