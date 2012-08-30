(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its ratings on the City of Osaka (AA-/Negative/A-1+) would not be immediately affected by a law to reorganize the city into several wards under the name Osaka Metropolitan Government. Under the law, most of the city's current responsibilities would be transferred to the newly created metropolitan government and wards. We expect the city to prudently handle reallocation of its responsibilities and the corresponding financial resources to maintain the balance of revenues and expenses and to ensure the continuation of sufficient cash transfers from the central government.

Under Japanese law, a metropolitan government is a type of regional government, and this distinction currently only applies to Tokyo Metropolitan Government (AA-/Negative/--). The change has topped Mayor Toru Hashimoto's policy agenda since he won the post last year, along with other reformist ideas such as charging for free discount passes for senior citizens and privatizing the city-run subway network. We assume the change of government status would produce no change in Hashimoto's commitment to fiscal reform.

Successful coordination of how the city's debt obligations are transferred to the wards is a key factor for our credit analysis. Osaka is heavily indebted, and its status as an obligor will be key to maintaining market confidence. Although the city has yet to announce details of how it would conduct the succession, its excellent managerial expertise leads us to expect the debt succession would be carefully formulated and communicated to the market. In our opinion, a failure to do so could trigger market confusion, which would put pressure on the ratings.

