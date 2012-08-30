(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Lambodhara Textiles Limited's (Lambodhara) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Lambodhara's deteriorated credit metrics for FY12 (year end March) because of its debt-funded INR201m capex for a second wind mill and modernisation of its facilities. In FY12, interest cover fell to 1.97x (FY11: 3.06x) and financial leverage (debt/EBIDTA) increased to 5.75x (4.57x) due to an increase in debt to INR543m (INR394m). Fitch expects credit metrics to deteriorate further considering the company's another debt-funded capex for FY13 for modernisation and expansion.

The ratings continue to be constrained by the company's modest scale of operations as indicated by a low revenue base of INR746m in FY12 (FY11: INR764m).

The ratings continue to reflect Lambodhara's over 15-year operational track record in manufacturing viscose yarn and polyester yarn. The ratings also reflect the company's long-standing relationships with its customers and its niche position in the domestic market for value-added products of fancy yarn and slub yarn.

Fitch expects Lambodhara's EBIDTA margins to improve during FY13 through a reduction in its power costs. Power generated by the company's two wind mills, which have started operations from early FY13, is supplied to the state power utility and its value will be offset against the gross power bill. EBIDTA margin for Q1FY13 was 15.9% compared with FY12 EBIDTA margins of 12.7%.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- EBIDTA DSCR below 1.2x and interest coverage below 2.0x

- any cost and time overruns in the proposed capex resulting in higher-than-projected debt levels

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include debt/EBIDTA below 4x from a sustained improvement EBIDTA margins.

Rating actions on Lambodhara's debt instruments:

- INR160m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)' and National Short-Term ' Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR15m non-fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- Outstanding INR255.17m long-term loans: affirmed at National Long-Term 'Fitch BB(ind)'