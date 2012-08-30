(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's Samara City Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'BB', a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'B' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.

The ratings reflect Samara's strong local economy, sound budgetary performance, high capital expenditure and potential support from Samara region. They also factor in increased direct risk and its short-term profile.

Fitch notes that an improvement in budgetary performance with margins above 15% in the medium term and easing of refinancing pressure would lead to an upgrade. Conversely, increasing refinancing pressure from the short-term debt profile along with significant deterioration of budgetary performance due to inability to control operating expenditure would be negative for the ratings.

Samara's well-developed and diversified economy supports its strong fiscal capacity, with taxes averaging 80% of operating revenue in 2007-2011. According to the city's administration, the local economy is expected to expand by about 6%-7% yoy in 2012-2014 positively affecting the city's budgetary performance.

Fitch expects Samara to record an operating margin of about 12%-13% in 2012-2014. The city's budgetary performance was sound in 2007-2011, with operating margin averaging 12%. Samara's deficit before debt variation widened to 9.7% of total revenue due to increased capex. Fitch expects stabilisation of the city's 2012 deficit before debt variation at about RUB1.7bn (2011: RUB1.6bn), or 8% of total revenue.

The city's capital budget increased significantly, with capex amounting to 30% of total spending by end-2011 (2010: 24%) as several development projects were funded. Despite increased capex, the city's self-financing capacity remained sound with capital revenue and current balance covering 70% of 2011 capex. Fitch expects the city to maintain capex at about 25%-27% of total spending in 2012-2014.

Fitch expects the city's direct risk to increase up to RUB5.3bn by end-2012 (2011: RUB3.6bn), or 30%-33% of current revenue. Fitch notes that despite the projected increase in debt, coverage should remain safe, at about three years in 2012-2014. The city's contingent risk is limited to RUB408m debt of Samara's municipal public companies, mostly in transport sector.

Samara's direct risk has a short-term maturity profile. The debt stock of the city by end-2011 was on 82% composed of bank loans with about 12 months to maturity. In H212, the city needs to refinance maturing bank loans up to RUB1.5bn. Samara has unused committed credit lines up to this amount at Bank VTB ('BBB'/Stable/'F3') as of end-August 2012, which in Fitch's view mitigates the immediate refinancing risk. Overall, the city's reliance on short-term debt creates exposure to refinancing risk in the medium term.

Samara City is located in the mid-Volga River and is the capital of Samara Region. The city's population accounted for 0.9% of the country's total.