Standard & Poor's Ratings Services thinks that Kyoei Fire holds a strategically important position for Zenkyoren, which has a vast and strong business franchise, covering both life and non-life businesses and keeps a high level of capitalization. Zenkyoren has a strategy to complement its insurance line-up by using its subsidiary's products. Kyoei Fire received a capital injection of JPY25 billion from Zenkyoren in March 2009, after it suffered large investment losses following the global financial turmoil. We believe that Zenkyoren will likely provide Kyoei Fire with financial support, if necessary.

Kyoei Fire has a strong business position in the niche markets of Japan's cooperative communities. It has increased its premium income from cooperative communities' channels, and it has a solid business franchise as the only private insurer in Zenkyoren's channel. Among cooperatives such as Shinkin banks (credit cooperative banks) and consumer cooperatives (Seikyo), we think that Kyoei Fire maintains a certain level of advantage. This is because it has close relationships with them by collaborating with the cooperatives on product development. Nevertheless, the company still faces competition from other private insurers in the aforementioned channels.

On the other hand, we think that its competitive position in the general channel, apart from the cooperative communities from which Kyoei Fire derives about 60% of its premium income, is relatively weak. The premium income from the general channel has been declining in recent years due to fierce competition. As a result, we estimate that the company's premium income has been mainly supported by income growth in the cooperatives channel.

Its insurance business in the cooperative markets generally has lower loss ratios because its portfolio has a smaller proportion of auto insurance, which typically has high loss ratios. Accordingly, Kyoei Fire holds a small proportion of auto insurance compared to its peers, and therefore, its loss ratio is relatively low. In fiscal 2011 (ended March 2012), its loss ratio deteriorated and rose by 7.5 percentage points to 73.2%, mainly due to claims payments for the Great East Japan Earthquake and other natural catastrophes, although it kept the ratio relatively low compared to other Japanese non-life insurers.

Kyoei Fire's gross premium written and net premium written in fiscal 2011 rose 1.1% to JPY168.7 billion and 2.2% to JPY159.3 billion, respectively. Both figures met the targets that it had set for fiscal 2011. The increases were mainly fueled by higher sales in personal accident insurance in the cooperatives' channel, long-term fire insurance in the cooperatives' channel, and auto liability insurance in the general channel. The company improved its expense ratio to 35.7% in fiscal 2011 by reducing headcount and assets. That was a decrease of 1.2 percentage points from fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011). However, the ratio is still slightly higher than the average of major non-life insurers.

Kyoei Fire's capitalization has been weak relative to its risks, partly because it posted net losses in fiscal 2008 (ended March 31, 2009) and fiscal 2009 (ended March 31, 2010). The company has strengthened its capitalization by adding its catastrophe reserves and received support from its parent and shareholders. In our view, it's now less likely for the company to see significant deterioration in its capital base than before. However, since we don't consider its subordinated loan as equity content, we expect its capital base to remain weak relative to its risks. Kyoei Fire does not face significant risks related to natural disasters, such as typhoons and earthquakes, thanks to the company's prudent reinsurance policies. The company adequately controls its reinsurance counterparty risk as most of its contracted reinsurers are international players with high credit quality.

After posting investment losses in fiscal 2008, Kyoei Fire has shifted its asset portfolio from risk assets to assets that generate stable income, mainly yen-denominated bonds. As it has reduced its strategic equities holdings, domestic equities now make up a smaller proportion of its portfolio than those of other non-life insurers, and its equity risk is limited.

Standard & Poor's assesses Kyoei Fire's enterprise risk management (ERM) as Adequate (see note 1). All its risk management policies and related measures must be approved by the board of directors. Risks related to investments and underwriting are also adequately managed, in our view.

We think that Kyoei Fire has adequate financial flexibility. The company's ownership structure is stable, in our view. Its parent, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives (Zenkyoren; not rated), owns more than 70% of its shares and the cooperatives, which are its major business partners as well as its large shareholders. As such, we believe that it is likely to receive additional support from its parent company, as well as other shareholders, if needed. Rather than making large new investments, Kyoei Fire will likely focus on revenue growth from the cooperatives markets, with the support of the cooperative communities, and try to improve its revenue and expense structure. Accordingly, we think that the insurer's need for external funding is low.

Outlook

In our opinion, Kyoei Fire is likely to maintain a strong business profile with its niche business franchise in the cooperatives channel, especially in Zenkyoren's channel. Our stable outlook on Kyoei Fire reflects our view that Zenkyoren's profitability and financial profile have stabilized after the Great East Japan Earthquake. Standard & Poor's may consider upgrading Kyoei Fire if Zenkyoren improves its credit profile by strengthening its financial profile through controlling its catastrophe (CAT) risk exposure. However, the possibility of Zenkyoren controlling its risk exposure, at least in terms of underwriting, is limited due to its cooperative insurance business, which supports its cooperative members against risks. Conversely, the ratings on Kyoei Fire may come under downward pressure if Zenkyoren's credit profile weakens due to significant deterioration in Zenkyoren's capitalization, which could happen after events such as a CAT event, or if its status as a "strategically important" subsidiary of Zenkyoren becomes undermined in our view.

Related Criteria And Research

Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

Group Methodology, April 22, 2009