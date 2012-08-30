ONDD is Belgium's state-owned export credit agency (ECA). We consider ONDD to be an integral part of Belgium's export-oriented approach to international trade. ONDD currently provides cover against credit and political risks where private sector risk cover is unavailable (due to the risk profile of these activities). ONDD is charged with pursuing of the government's policy objective of supporting Belgian exports and outward investments. In this context, ONDD acts for and at the explicit risk of the state (specific trustee mandates), or on its own account, but with the guarantee of the state.

Since 2005, in line with EU rules, ONDD's fully owned subsidiary, SA Ducroire/Delcredere NV (not rated), has taken ONDD's transferable risks (short-term market activities) onto its balance sheet. The state guarantee on ONDD does not extend to SA Ducroire/Delcredere NV. While we understand that, since early 2011, the European Commission has been investigating into whether ONDD's capital injections into Ducroire/Delcredere constituted unlawful state aid, we expect that the eventual decision against Ducroire/Delcredere would not impact the federal government's willingness to provide extraordinary financial support to ONDD in case of financial distress.

With total assets of EUR2.4 billion at the end of 2010, ONDD continues to have strong levels of equity, with EUR297 million in endowments and EUR1.5 billion in its reserves. In 2010, ONDD insured EUR7.4 billion of transactions under the traditional (EUR3.4 billion) and market window (EUR3.9 billion) accounts. Total exposure amounted to around EUR20.2 billion, while the ceiling for potential commitments is EUR30.0 billion. ONDD does not pay dividends as it is required by law to build-up reserves to cover losses and operational costs.

Due to delays in the auditing process, ONDD's 2011 financial report is not yet available. We consider that the timeliness of financial information is below par compared with ONDD's peers. At the same time, we do not believe that this would affect the principal driver of ONDD's rating, i.e. the state's willingness to support ONDD financially should the need arise.

Outlook

The negative outlook on ONDD mirrors our rating outlook on the Kingdom of Belgium. We expect that ONDD will continue to be supported by the Belgian government, given the entity's link with the Belgian federal government and its public policy role. This should enable ONDD to maintain its status as a C-grade Federal Institution of Public Interest, and therefore its credit support from the sovereign's guarantee.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Why National Development Banks And Export Credit Agencies Are Rarely Rated Above The Sovereign, Feb. 26, 2007