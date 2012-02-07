(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Dah Sing Bank Limited's (DSB) subordinated notes due 9 February 2022 with a call option in 2017 a final rating of 'BBB+'. The final rating is in line with the expected rating of 'BBB+(exp)' assigned to the issue on 31 January 2012.

In accordance with Fitch criteria, the agency rates these legacy notes one notch below DSB's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-' to reflect higher loss severity given their subordination to senior unsecured instruments. As the notes have no interest deferral features, Fitch has not applied additional notching for non-performance risk, i.e. going-concern loss-absorption.

The SGD225m notes carry a 4.875% fixed coupon throughout their first five-year tenor. The coupon resets after year five to the sum of the average five-year Singapore swap offer rate and 3.76%. They will be issued on 8 February 2012 from the bank's USD2bn euro medium-term note programme, represent direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations of DSB, and qualify as supplementary capital under the current banking (capital) rules of Hong Kong. The notes are, however, expected to be phased out from 1 January 2013 under Basel III transitioning rules in the absence of a write-down mechanism if the bank becomes non-viable. The notes were mainly subscribed by institutional investors in Singapore (about 84%), Hong Kong and China (about 10%) and Europe and Malaysia (about 6%).

The other ratings of DSB are unaffected and as follows:

- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'F2'

- Viability Rating: 'a-'

- Support Rating: '3'

- Support Rating Floor: 'BB'

- Senior unsecured debt: 'A-'

- Subordinated debt: 'BBB+'

- Perpetual junior subordinated debt: 'BBB'; on Watch Negative