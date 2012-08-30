(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned FCT Copernic Compartment Copernic 2012-1's notes backed by French consumer loan receivables originated by Carrefour Banque (NR) an expected rating as follows:

EUR TBD Classes A1 and A2: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing procedures of Carrefour Banque (CB), Fitch's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. Credit enhancement will be provided to the rated notes by the subordination of the Class B notes (26.7%, not rated).

At closing, the proceeds of the class A and B notes will be used to purchase a pool of French standard consumer loans and debt consolidation products originated via direct sales in Carrefour's hypermarkets, via the internet or by call centres (provisional pool as of end-July 2012: EUR854.6m). All the loans bear a fixed interest rate and are amortising with constant monthly instalments. The transaction has a maximum one-year revolving period, after which the portfolio will become static and will amortise. Fitch's considers that the early amortisation triggers, along with the eligibility criteria and the available credit enhancement, adequately mitigate the risk added by the revolving period.

CB is 60% owned by Carrefour SA ('BBB'/Stable), the largest retailer in Europe and the second worldwide, and is 40% owned by BNP Paribas Personal Finance - a 100% subsidiary of the BNP Paribas group ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). This is CB's second consumer loans securitisation transaction, following FCT Copernic 2009 Compartment Copernic PP 2009-1 in December 2009 (paid in full in May 2012).

CB is the servicer. No back-up servicer will be appointed at closing. However, servicing continuity risks are mitigated by, among others, the involvement of CB's parent companies, the use of a third party for the servicing of defaulted loans, the servicer events of defaults and monthly transfer of borrowers' details needed for notification. Furthermore, commingling risk is mitigated by the servicer specially dedicated accounts and a dedicated commingling reserve for amounts credited on a servicer non-specially dedicated account. Lastly, a reserve fund will be funded at closing to cover any liquidity shortfalls.

Fitch has a stable outlook for French consumer ABS assets. Although the agency forecasts French economic activity to remain weak over the next two years, characterised by high unemployment, Fitch believes defaults are likely to remain within base-case expectations, as they already incorporate Fitch's short-term macroeconomic expectations.

A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.

A comparison of the transaction's representations and warranties to those Fitch considers to be typical for European ABS transactions is available in the appendix 'FCT Copernic Compartment Copernic 2012-1 - Representations and Warranties', dated 30 August 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: FCT Copernic Compartment Copernic 2012-1

