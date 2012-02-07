(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings' latest quarterly European fixed income investor survey, representing the views of managers of an estimated USD7.1trn of fixed income assets, shows that a majority of the region's investors expect flows to corporate bond funds to increase in 2012.

"58% of investors said they expect funds to turn to corporate credit in 2012, in search of carry," said Monica Insoll, Managing Director in Fitch's Credit Market Research group. "Only a small minority of 6% anticipate inflows into government bond funds - a flight to quality."

A limited number of respondents expect an exodus from the fixed income asset class altogether and into other areas: 11% believe funds will flow into higher yielding segments and 5% think the safety of cash and gold will be most appealing. The balance, or 19%, expect no significant reallocation of money in 2012.

"In a low growth environment, the preference for regular income is a logical investment decision. It is also encouraged by regulatory changes such as Solvency II for insurers and demographics,", said Aymeric Poizot, Managing Director in Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager Rating group.

Non-euro bond funds were some of the chief beneficiaries of investor fund flows in 2011, according to data provided by Lipper for Investment Management. By contrast, equity and money market funds saw substantial outflows. In total, bond funds registered EUR96.6bn of inflows (including EUR33bn of outflows from euro bond funds) in 2011 compared to outflows of EUR125.7bn and EUR131.6bn in equity and money market funds, respectively. The search for carry pushed investors into non-euro corporate bonds (both investment grade and high yield) and emerging debt funds, with aggregate EUR53bn of inflows in 2011, including EUR21bn during H211 at a time when markets were generally in a "flight to quality" mode. More optimism about the ability of eurozone politicians to solve the sovereign debt crisis is likely to also have a positive effect on the flows into euro corporate bond funds.

The Q112 survey was conducted between 4 and 31 January.