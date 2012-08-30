Rationale

The rating on Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) reflects the bank's "strong" business position, "very weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define those terms. We assess the bank's stand-alone credit profile to be 'b'. The issuer credit rating is one notch above the stand-alone credit profile, reflecting BIDV's "high systemic importance" in Vietnam (BB-/Stable/B; axBB+/axB) and our assessment that the Vietnamese government is "highly supportive."

Our bank criteria use our banking industry country risk assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Vietnam is 'b'. The BICRA score is based on our evaluation of economic risk, characterized by a low-income economy, developing financial system, and evolving policy framework. Risk of economic imbalances is very high and the credit risk extremely high, reflecting rapid credit growth, together with low income levels, high private sector credit, and rudimentary underwriting standards. Regarding our industry risk assessment, Vietnam's regulatory standards lag international norms and the central bank is prone to regulatory forbearance. The banking system has a moderate risk appetite, overcapacity, and market distortion. An adequate share of core customer deposits and a low reliance on external funding partially mitigate these weaknesses.

BIDV's business position reflects the bank's strong business franchise in Vietnam and good domestic geographic reach. BIDV is the third-largest domestic bank by assets with about 10% share of the system's total loans and 9% share of deposits. BIDV has third-largest branch network in Vietnam with presence in 63 provinces. The bank also benefits from its status as one of the four largest state-owned commercial banks in a confidence-sensitive system. In our opinion, BIDV's commercial orientation remains somewhat weak due to its history as a vehicle for state-directed lending. However, we expect the bank to benefit from partial privatization and improved operations.

BIDV's capital and earnings reflect our expectation that its pre-diversification risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain very weak in the next 12-18 months. The bank's profitability will remain moderate due to lower margins and pressure on credit costs, while its capital retention will be lower due to dividend payouts.

BIDV's risk position reflects its simple business model, where the bulk of its revenue comes from traditional commercial lending products. The bank's non performing loans increased to 2.8% in 2011, from 2.6% in 2010. Its proportion of special mentioned loans is also high. We expect BIDV's asset quality to remain under pressure in the next 12 months. The bank has taken steps to increase its exposure to private sector and retail customers, reduce exposure to volatile sectors such as construction, and improve its risk management system. However, the benefits of these efforts will be visible only in the medium term, in our view. We consider loan quality in Vietnam to be generally weak after taking into account the operating environment, a substantial lack of information on borrowers, the evolving risk management practices of banks, and the country's rapid loan growth in recent years. Accordingly, we expect BIDV's asset quality to remain weak by international standards.

In spite of having a large branch network, BIDV's ratio of loans to customer deposits is more than 100%. The bank has access to funding from the government and international lending organizations for developmental projects. BIDV's link to the government was instrumental for the bank's deposit growth during a liquidity crunch in 2008. Many smaller private banks were losing deposit share at the time. BIDV's liquid assets (consisting of cash, interbank lending, and government bonds) are sufficient to cover short-term wholesale borrowings.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011