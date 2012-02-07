BRIEF-Halogen Software says to be acquired by Saba Software
* Board supports an all-cash purchase price of C$12.50 per share
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on Platinum Trust 2012. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Platinum Trust 2012
* Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc reports 6.6 percent passive stake in tetra technologies inc as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kPQByw) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Feb 23 Germany's record budget surplus is not as big as it seems and the federal government's fiscal room to maneuver is rather limited, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.