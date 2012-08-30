Aug 30 Motor 2012 PLC

* Moody's Investors Service has assigned the following provisional ratings to notes to be issued by Motor 2012 PLC: - (P)P-1 (sf) to the USD million Class A1a Notes due September 2013 - (P)Aaa (sf) to the USD million Class A1b Notes due February 2020 - (P)Aaa (sf) to the USD million Class A1c Notes due February 2020 - (P)Aaa (sf) to the GBP million Class A2 Notes due February 2020