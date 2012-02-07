(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 - Fitch Solutions and Bureau van Dijk (BvD), one of the world's leading publishers of business information, are pleased to announce that BvD has incorporated Fitch Solutions' Bank Credit Model into its Bankscope database. This data set is now live and available to all Bankscope subscribers effective from today.

Fitch's Bank Credit Model provides Financial Implied Ratings and Implied CDS spreads for 11,000 global banks and is designed to help risk managers improve their credit and counterparty risk surveillance, as well as to meet regulatory and internal compliance requirements.

BvD's Bankscope product combines widely-sourced data with flexible software for searching and analysing banks across the globe, with up to 16 years of detailed accounts for each bank.

"Credit and counterparty exposure is a key consideration in bank analysis. The global availability of these new risk indicators provides our Bankscope subscribers with valuable new inputs into their credit decisions," said Claude-Vincent Gillard, Director of Banking Products at BvD.

The Financial Implied Rating contained within Fitch's Bank Credit Model is a measure of a bank's one-year forward, stand-alone financial strength. Together with the Implied CDS Spread, it provides standard and consistent data inputs to help market participants validate and benchmark their own credit opinions.

"Bureau van Dijk's industry standing and global reach will enable us to broaden market access to Fitch Solutions' products. This partnership also underlines our position as a market leading vendor of credit risk and research products and services," said Ian Rothery, Fitch Solutions' Global Head of Third-Party Distribution and Partnerships.

For further information about the Bank Credit Model see, 'Fitch Solutions Launches New Bank Credit Model for Credit and Counterparty Risk,' published 3 October 2011, at www.fitchsolutions.com