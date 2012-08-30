(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30 -

Summary analysis -- Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG -------------- 30-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: Austria

Primary SIC: National

commercial banks

Mult. CUSIP6: 676167

Mult. CUSIP6: 67616R

Mult. CUSIP6: 67616S

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jan-2012 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

17-Jun-1986 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OKB) are based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that the government of the Republic of Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+) unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees timely payment of the bank's debt obligations issued under the Export Financing Guarantees Act. The ratings on OKB also benefit from the bank's prudent management and stable financial profile, including an extremely low-risk loan portfolio, almost entirely made up of fully secured loans granted under OKB's export financing scheme.

Furthermore, OKB plays a critical role as Austria's sole agent for the administration of export guarantees. The bank's integral link with the government is documented through the government's guarantee and, in the absence of government ownership, through the involvement of government commissioners. As a result, we consider there to be an "almost certain" likelihood that Austria's government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to OKB in the event of financial distress. In addition, we understand that neither the government nor OKB intends to substantially change the bank's business model.

The debt obligations issued by OKB are generally guaranteed by Austria under the Export Financing Guarantees Act. However, OKB also issues unguaranteed debt occasionally, especially short-term debt. In light of the bank's solid fundamentals, we equalize our ratings on OKB's unguaranteed debt with those on its guaranteed debt. However, this is provided that the amount of unguaranteed debt remains within our expectations and the bank maintains its excellent overall asset quality.

As of year-end 2011, OKB had total assets of EUR38.0 billion, compared with EUR35.8 billion in 2010. This gradual increase stemmed mainly from improved fair values of derivative contracts (up EUR1 billion) as well as higher cash holdings (up EUR0.5 billion). Furthermore, loan exposures supporting the export industry and disbursed through commercial banks picked up again and increased by EUR0.5 billion. OKB supports the government's policy objectives in the Austrian export industry by administering export guarantees and providing medium- and long-term financing to banks and importers of Austrian goods.

For the third consecutive year, the volume of export guarantees OKB has outstanding declined, reaching EUR37.1 billion in 2011 after EUR38.5 billion in 2010. As the number of newly issued OKB export guarantees increased to 1,000 in 2011 from 948 in 2010, the volume of new guarantees also increased to EUR4.7 billion from a very low EUR3.9 billion, about 40% of the peak new volume in 2008.

In 2011, Austrian exports continued their recovery after the 2009 economic crisis, climbing 11.3% to EUR121.8 billion from EUR109.4 billion in 2010, exceeding a high EUR117.5 billion in 2008. Slightly less than 4% of Austria's exports were covered by OKB's guarantee schemes in 2011. Despite the increase in exports, export financing decreased to EUR32.2 billion in 2011 from EUR33.2 billion in 2010, which is far below the peak of EUR39 billion in 2008. Although new contracts totaled EUR5.9 billion in 2011, up from EUR4.4 billion in 2010, loan repayments exceeded the approval of new loans, resulting in a decline of approved loans outstanding as well as disbursed loans. About 88% of committed loans were disbursed in 2011. We expect both export guarantees and export financing to decline further in 2012, given the uncertain economic environment.

Generally, refinancing provided by OKB is fully secured by Austria's export guarantees for the underlying transaction or, less frequently, by private credit insurance. We note that OKB has never suffered a loan loss in its balance sheet. In 2011, the bank's profitability, which has typically been modest, declined further to EUR50 million compared with 2010 and the peak of EUR92 million in 2009. While net interest income slightly improved, net fee and commission income decreased somewhat. Reduced net gains on financial instruments were the major reason for the decrease in profitability. Nevertheless, from a regulatory perspective the bank's risk-weighted capital ratio of 163.8% and tier 1 capital ratio of 122.8% had improved and are very strong.

Outlook

The negative outlook on OKB reflects that on Austria (see the full analysis "Austria (Republic of)," published on March 28, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The outlook also reflects our assessment that, given OKB's strategic importance, there will be no significant changes to government support for the company or the legal framework governing its operations. We also believe the company will maintain its monopoly position, which is further underpinned by the government's decision to extend a public mandate to OKB's subsidiary Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG (OeEB; AA+/Negative/A-1+).

