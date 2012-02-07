(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 -

-- Swedish regional utility Lunds Energikoncernen AB (publ) (LEAB) has initiated the construction of a large combined heat and power plant, which we believe will significantly increase the group's investment and debt levels and expose it to project and execution risk over the next few years.

-- In addition, LEAB's operating performance has been below our expectations in recent years, and we believe that there is limited scope for the group to offset the increase in debt with additional cash-flow in the near term.

-- We believe there is an increasing risk that LEAB will underperform against our expectations in the near to medium term.

-- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable, while affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings.

-- The ratings continue to incorporate two notches of uplift to reflect our unchanged assessment that there is a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the group's 82%-owner, the Municipality of Lund.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised its outlook on Swedish regional utility Lunds Energikoncernen AB (publ) (LEAB) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB+/A-2' long-and short-term issuer credit ratings and the 'K-1' Nordic National Scale rating.

The outlook revision reflects our view that there is an increasing risk that LEAB will underperform against our expectations in the near to medium term as a result of the group's upcoming debt-funded investment in a large bio-fuel combined heat and power (CHP) plant. In addition to increasing debt levels, we believe that the investment exposes LEAB to significant project and execution risk. We further believe that it could prove difficult for LEAB to offset the higher debt levels with increasing operating cash flows over the near term.

The ratings on LEAB are based on the group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bbb-'. The SACP reflects our view that the group has a "satisfactory" business risk profile and a "significant" financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect our opinion that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that LEAB's municipal owners will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress.

The ratings continue to reflect LEAB's strong market position in and around the city of Lund in the distribution and supply of electricity. The group's electricity distribution operation, in which earnings are regulated, accounts for a significant share of EBITDA and generates stable and predictable cash flows. We consider these strengths to be offset by LEAB's small scale operations and a relatively uncompetitive district heating generation fleet, which is exposed to high marginal costs. The ratings are constrained by our expectation of a deterioration in the group's credit metrics during the construction of the CHP plant. We continue to view LEAB's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant".

The negative outlook reflects the risk that LEAB would have difficulties to avoid a deterioration in its credit measures to a level no longer commensurate with its SACP. We base this assessment primarily on project and execution risk relating to the construction of the CHP plant.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

