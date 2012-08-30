We consider RTE to be a government-related entity (GRE). In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of RTE's:

-- "Strong" link to the Republic of France (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+). This primarily reflects that the French state owns and controls RTE through its 84.7% stake in RTE's direct owner, Electricite de France S.A. (EDF; A+/Stable/A-1). The French state represents one-third of the supervisory board and maintains ongoing direct contact with the management of RTE; and

-- "Very important" role as the monopoly electricity transmission system operator in France.

Although RTE is a 100% subsidiary of EDF, the ratings on RTE are not directly linked to EDF's credit quality, in our view. Our assessment factors in our opinion that EDF cannot exert control over RTE, although we believe that EDF will continue to influence RTE's dividend policy. We understand that European and French law guarantee RTE's independence, and that its independence is further supported by specific corporate governance arrangements. The supervisory board, of which EDF controls one-third, sets RTE's dividend payouts. In addition, the amount of dividends that RTE can transfer to EDF is limited because 50% of RTE's capital is earmarked to support EDF's future nuclear liabilities.

S&P base-case operating scenario

RTE reported an 11% EBITDA decrease in 2011, following growth of 25% in 2010, mostly as a result of the impact on revenues of exceptionally mild weather versus colder temperatures previously on electricity consumption in France (volumes dropped 6.8% in 2011 after rising 5.5% in 2010). This volatility essentially stems from the time lag of the "Compte de Regulation des Charges et Produits" (CRCP) mechanism that the French regulator uses to smoothe discrepancies between actual and projected costs or revenues, essentially through tariff adjustments. Adjusted for this time lag, we estimate that RTE's EBITDA grew 6% in 2010 and 2% in 2011.

We anticipate that RTE's adjusted operating performance will keep on strengthening in 2012 at a pace comparable with that in 2011, owing to the ramp-up of its capex program. In our base-case scenario excluding adjustments, we anticipate that reported EBITDA will grow in the high teens in 2012 on the back of normalizing weather conditions, tariff increases, and growing capital expenditures. Transportation tariffs increase 2.79% in August 2012 after 2.56% in 2011. Capital expenditures authorized by the regulator for 2012 represent EUR1.38 billion, up 15% year on year.

Beyond 2012, we expect RTE's earnings growth to gain momemtum in line with the ramp-up of its investments of EUR4.6 billion over 2012-2014, assuming no significant change in the regulation of transportation assets in the next regulatory period. The regulator has set a 7.25% pretax return on RTE's asset base in the current "TURPE 3" regulatory period, which ends in August 2013.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

The ratio of Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt for RTE was 12.4% in 2011, down from 15.5% in 2010. Adjusting for the short-term over or under recovery of revenues through the CRCP mechanism led to FFO to debt of about 13%-14% in 2010 and 2011, which we believe is the sustainable economic level of cash flow generation.

In our base-case scenario we anticipate that RTE will post negative discretionary cash flow of EUR400 million to EUR500 million in 2012 and that its credit metrics will slightly improve. Beyond 2012, we project that RTE will sustain a Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of FFO) to debt averaging between 13% and 15% over the next few years.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on RTE is 'A-1'. We assess RTE's liquidity as "strong," under our criteria. The group's projected sources of funds exceed projected uses by more 1.4x over the next 12 months, and by more than 1.0X in the 12 subsequent months, by our calculations.

We factor into our liquidity assessment, based on our estimates on June 30, 2012, the following sources over the next 12 months:

-- About EUR340 million in available cash and equivalent;

-- Estimated FFO of EUR1.2 billion; and

-- A EUR1.5 billion syndicated revolving credit facility contracted in early July maturing in 2017 as well as half of a EUR350 million European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Stable/A-1+) facility to finance a new France-Spain interconnector.

Against these sources, we factor in the following liquidity uses over the same timeframe:

-- Short-term debt of about EUR360 million made up of commercial paper;

-- Our estimate of EUR1.5 billion in capital expenditures, net of subsidies; and

-- Dividend payments of about EUR180 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that RTE will continue to benefit from a "high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the French government in the event of financial stress.

Under our criteria for GREs, and all else being equal, a one or two-notch downgrade of the Republic of France or a downward revision of our assessment of RTE's SACP to as low as 'bbb+' would not prompt a rating action on RTE. A concurrent one-notch downgrade of France and a one-notch lowering of RTE's SACP would also leave the ratings on RTE unchanged.

We could also lower the ratings on RTE if we revised down its SACP to 'bbb' or lower. This could result from an adverse overhaul of the regulatory framework for power transportation in France and a significant deterioration of RTE's financial risk profile, which we consider to be unlikely in the foreseeable future.

Ratings upside would hinge on an upgrade of France or an upward revision in our SACP on RTE.

RTE's SACP takes into account our view of the company's predictable and stable cash flow generation, the size of its regulated capex program in 2010-2013, and the maintenance of FFO to debt in the 13%-15% range on average. We could revise the SACP upward if we believe RTE would be able to maintain an FFO-to-debt ratio of more than 15% on a sustainable basis. Conversely, we could lower the current SACP if we calculate that RTE's FFO-to-debt ratio would be lower than 13%, also over time.

