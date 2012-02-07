(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 07 - Following the recent parliamentary elections in Kuwait, marked frictions between an
elected Parliament and the appointed government will continue to weigh on the reform agenda and
hamper political effectiveness, Fitch Ratings says.
As we have previously highlighted, Kuwait's government effectiveness is low
relative to rating peers, and the friction between the executive and legislature
can frustrate economic development. This is a key rating weakness.
Parliamentary elections were held in Kuwait on 2 February. They followed several
weeks of protests against the government's handling of a corruption affair that
led to the dissolution of the National Assembly last December, and the
resignation of the government.
Although political parties are not allowed in Kuwait, it is widely considered
that about two-thirds of newly elected MPs form part of the opposition to the
former government. The pre-election campaign helped unite political opposition
around common themes such as the fight against corruption and the need for
political reforms.
As a result, Fitch believes that difficulties in reaching agreement at the
political level will continue to affect economic reforms, including the
implementation of the four-year Development Plan (worth 80% of GDP over
2010/11-2013/14), which aims at boosting the country's infrastructure and
diversifying the economy away from oil.
Fitch rates Kuwait 'AA' with a Stable Outlook. High oil prices (we forecast oil
prices USD100/barrel in 2012) should continue to ensure double digit current
account and fiscal surpluses, which are the main support of the rating.