Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mossi & Ghisolfi International SA's (M&G International) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB', with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)' to the prospective USD500m senior secured notes to be issued by the company's US subsidiary, M&G Finance Corporation, and guaranteed by certain entities within the M&G International group. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The USD500m senior secured notes will be issued to finance two co-sited plants for the production of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) and PTA (terephthalic acid) to be built in Corpus Christi, Texas. The prospective notes are expected to be secured by liens on the assets of the US subsidiary M&G Polymers USA LLC, namely the PET plant of Apple Grove and the two future PET and PTA plants. The notes will be guaranteed by the parent company M&G International SA and by its US and Mexican operating subsidiaries, which together represent 69% of the LTM EBITDA as of 30September 2011 and 58% of M&G International's total assets (as of 30 September 2011).

The secured notes will be structurally subordinated to the bank loans, both secured and unsecured, issued by the Brazilian operating subsidiaries that are not guarantors of the notes. This debt amounted to EUR243m (equivalent) at September 2011 out of a total consolidated debt for M&G International of EUR566m. The new secured notes will also be structurally subordinated to EUR111m of bank loans raised by the Mexican operating subsidiaries which are secured. EUR74m of loans in Mexico (including EUR37m secured loans) are secured against receivables from the US operating company (effectively guaranteed by the US operating company). In addition, certain financing agreements in the Mexican and Brazil subsidiaries could restrict dividend payments from these subsidiaries to the parent company M&G International, thus limiting access to liquidity and operating cash flows for the US subsidiary that will issue the notes. The agency believes the existing built collateral of the notes offers only limited benefit to noteholders, given the significant execution risk on the two new US plant.

The affirmation of M&G International's rating reflects its strong market position in the PET sector and its solid market shares in the North and South American markets. In particular, Fitch considers M&G International is exposed to lower business cyclicality compared to competitors. M&G International's key customer base is characterised by multiple long-term contracts, which typically have a tenor of over three years, providing some protection against volume declines during downturns. The above-industry average size of the group's operating facilities and its modern production capacity support the company's low-cost position and offer some protection against margin erosion. Fitch also views positively M&G International's strong presence in Brazil and Mexico, which offers higher long-term growth potential compared with the more mature US market. However, the agency considers risk factors to be the limited diversification of the group in terms of products and geographies, as well as the high customer concentration.

The ratings are constrained by M&G International's financial profile, as debt and interest coverage metrics are in line with the mid-to-low end of the 'BB' rating category. Based on its conservative estimates, the agency expects the FFO net leverage ratio to increase to a peak of 4.4x in 2013 from 3.1x at December 2010 as a consequence of capital expenditure associated with the new PET and PTA plants (totalling circa USD750m). This level of leverage would not be in line with the 'BB' rating level, thus leaving limited financial flexibility. However, the agency expects significant and fast deleveraging as soon as the new plants are up and running and cost benefits materialise. However, Fitch notes that the construction of these plants remains subject to certain execution risks, including cost overruns and financing risk. The long build times imply a time lag between the capex significant cash out-flows and the benefits in terms of improved EBITDA and cash generation. The investment could therefore result in an increased pressure on M&G International's liquidity and leverage.

Fitch also considers that the numerous transactions between M&G International and other companies in the M&G group reduce the overall transparency and represent a risk factor. Although the agency notes that certain covenants included in the prospective bond documentation should limit new related party transactions in the future, the current corporate governance concerns could prove an obstacle to an investment grade rating.

In calculating leverage ratios, Fitch did not include in its debt calculation the EUR133m hybrid bonds issued by M&G International that were bought back by its shareholder, M&G Finanziaria. Management has indicated that part of outstandings will not be repaid in cash by M&G International to M&G Finanziara but will be offset against other intra-group credits. The remaining part of the hybrid bond that is still held by third parties (EUR67m) was considered as full debt by Fitch, with no equity credit. As permitted under the documentation, since 2009 M&G International has chosen not to pay accrued, or resume paying, interest on these bonds.

Fitch considers M&G International's liquidity as adequate for the current rating level. Liquidity is supported by EUR71m available cash (net of EUR45m restricted cash, pledged as a guarantee for a loan issued by the shareholder company M&G Finanziaria Srl) and EUR75m available committed facilities. Together with the expected positive CFO for 2012, liquidity is sufficient to cover the EUR140m debt maturities in 2012 (including short-term facilities).

A significant improvement in trading conditions and operating cash flow generation, allowing the company to finance the new investment plan whilst maintaining FFO net leverage below 3.0x, could drive a positive rating action. Conversely, a deterioration in trading conditions and/or cost overruns for the new capex that lead to FFO net leverage above 4.5x, would likely drive a negative rating action.

The expected rating of 'BB(exp)' previously assigned to a prospective USD500m senior unsecured bond has been withdrawn, as these notes were eventually not issued.

M&G International is one of the world leaders in the production of bottle-grade PET resins, used for packaging in the food and beverage industries. The company owns three production sites in US, Mexico and Brazil. The company is a subsidiary of M&G Finanziaria Srl an Italian chemical company, ultimately owned by the Ghisolfi family.