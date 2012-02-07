(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mossi & Ghisolfi International SA's (M&G International)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB', with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned an
expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)' to the prospective USD500m senior secured notes to be issued by
the company's US subsidiary, M&G Finance Corporation, and guaranteed by certain entities within
the M&G International group. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to information already received.
The USD500m senior secured notes will be issued to finance two co-sited plants for the
production of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) and PTA (terephthalic acid) to be built in Corpus
Christi, Texas. The prospective notes are expected to be secured by liens on the assets of the
US subsidiary M&G Polymers USA LLC, namely the PET plant of Apple Grove and the two future PET
and PTA plants. The notes will be guaranteed by the parent company M&G International SA and by
its US and Mexican operating subsidiaries, which together represent 69% of the LTM EBITDA as of
30September 2011 and 58% of M&G International's total assets (as of 30 September 2011).
The secured notes will be structurally subordinated to the bank loans, both secured and
unsecured, issued by the Brazilian operating subsidiaries that are not guarantors of the notes.
This debt amounted to EUR243m (equivalent) at September 2011 out of a total consolidated debt
for M&G International of EUR566m. The new secured notes will also be structurally subordinated
to EUR111m of bank loans raised by the Mexican operating subsidiaries which are secured. EUR74m
of loans in Mexico (including EUR37m secured loans) are secured against receivables from the US
operating company (effectively guaranteed by the US operating company). In addition, certain
financing agreements in the Mexican and Brazil subsidiaries could restrict dividend payments
from these subsidiaries to the parent company M&G International, thus limiting access to
liquidity and operating cash flows for the US subsidiary that will issue the notes. The agency
believes the existing built collateral of the notes offers only limited benefit to noteholders,
given the significant execution risk on the two new US plant.
The affirmation of M&G International's rating reflects its strong market position in the PET
sector and its solid market shares in the North and South American markets. In particular, Fitch
considers M&G International is exposed to lower business cyclicality compared to competitors.
M&G International's key customer base is characterised by multiple long-term contracts, which
typically have a tenor of over three years, providing some protection against volume declines
during downturns. The above-industry average size of the group's operating facilities and its
modern production capacity support the company's low-cost position and offer some protection
against margin erosion. Fitch also views positively M&G International's strong presence in
Brazil and Mexico, which offers higher long-term growth potential compared with the more mature
US market. However, the agency considers risk factors to be the limited diversification of the
group in terms of products and geographies, as well as the high customer concentration.
The ratings are constrained by M&G International's financial profile, as debt and interest
coverage metrics are in line with the mid-to-low end of the 'BB' rating category. Based on its
conservative estimates, the agency expects the FFO net leverage ratio to increase to a peak of
4.4x in 2013 from 3.1x at December 2010 as a consequence of capital expenditure associated with
the new PET and PTA plants (totalling circa USD750m). This level of leverage would not be in
line with the 'BB' rating level, thus leaving limited financial flexibility. However, the agency
expects significant and fast deleveraging as soon as the new plants are up and running and cost
benefits materialise. However, Fitch notes that the construction of these plants remains subject
to certain execution risks, including cost overruns and financing risk. The long build times
imply a time lag between the capex significant cash out-flows and the benefits in terms of
improved EBITDA and cash generation. The investment could therefore result in an increased
pressure on M&G International's liquidity and leverage.
Fitch also considers that the numerous transactions between M&G International and other
companies in the M&G group reduce the overall transparency and represent a risk factor. Although
the agency notes that certain covenants included in the prospective bond documentation should
limit new related party transactions in the future, the current corporate governance concerns
could prove an obstacle to an investment grade rating.
In calculating leverage ratios, Fitch did not include in its debt calculation the EUR133m
hybrid bonds issued by M&G International that were bought back by its shareholder, M&G
Finanziaria. Management has indicated that part of outstandings will not be repaid in cash by
M&G International to M&G Finanziara but will be offset against other intra-group credits. The
remaining part of the hybrid bond that is still held by third parties (EUR67m) was considered as
full debt by Fitch, with no equity credit. As permitted under the documentation, since 2009 M&G
International has chosen not to pay accrued, or resume paying, interest on these bonds.
Fitch considers M&G International's liquidity as adequate for the current rating level.
Liquidity is supported by EUR71m available cash (net of EUR45m restricted cash, pledged as a
guarantee for a loan issued by the shareholder company M&G Finanziaria Srl) and EUR75m available
committed facilities. Together with the expected positive CFO for 2012, liquidity is sufficient
to cover the EUR140m debt maturities in 2012 (including short-term facilities).
A significant improvement in trading conditions and operating cash flow generation, allowing
the company to finance the new investment plan whilst maintaining FFO net leverage below 3.0x,
could drive a positive rating action. Conversely, a deterioration in trading conditions and/or
cost overruns for the new capex that lead to FFO net leverage above 4.5x, would likely drive a
negative rating action.
The expected rating of 'BB(exp)' previously assigned to a prospective USD500m senior
unsecured bond has been withdrawn, as these notes were eventually not issued.
M&G International is one of the world leaders in the production of bottle-grade PET resins,
used for packaging in the food and beverage industries. The company owns three production sites
in US, Mexico and Brazil. The company is a subsidiary of M&G Finanziaria Srl an Italian chemical
company, ultimately owned by the Ghisolfi family.