Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Gatwick Funding Limited's (Gatwick Funding, or the issuer) senior secured notes at 'BBB+', with a Stable Outlook.

The affirmation reflects the stable operating performance of Gatwick Airport (Gatwick) over the last year, as well as Gatwick Airport Limited's (GAL, or the borrower) improved debt metric profile since closing, which should stand it in good stead to cope with threats to its business that may arise over coming years.

Traffic at Gatwick increased in the year to December 2011 by 7.3% to 33.6m from 31.3m, although taking into account the effect of one-off factors during 2010, such as the volcanic ash cloud and extreme winter weather, the like-for-like increase was around 3%. This compares with an unadjusted decline of 2.8% at Stansted Airport, which also primarily serves the London and south-east leisure travel market and an unadjusted increase of 5.5% at Heathrow Airport, both over the same period.

Gatwick has continued to improve customer service, and expects to build upon the small net bonus it realised under its Service Quality Rebate scheme during the year to March 2011 in the current financial year. Capex and opex have also remained broadly in line with previous expectations. Overall, GAL's most recent financial data for the half year to September 2011 indicates improving revenue and EBITDA, reflecting not only the airport's improving operational performance but also the benefit to it of relatively high UK inflation.

Despite recent encouraging traffic performance, Fitch considers Gatwick is exposed to the prospect of continued sluggishness in the UK economy which in the agency's opinion, could realistically lead to a contraction in demand for leisure travel, which comprises over 80% of traffic at the airport. As such, Fitch's rating case reflects a relatively conservative passenger traffic projection.

The airport faces some regulatory risk over the coming two years, firstly due to the Civil Aviation Bill, currently being read by the Houses of Parliament, which proposes certain changes to the UK's regulatory framework for airports, and secondly due to the determination that the Civil Aviation Authority, the UK's airport regulator, will need to make for the next regulatory period (Q6) starting in April 2014. However, in Fitch's view, it is likely that the regulator will continue to have a secondary duty of care to ensure that regulated airports can finance themselves and, as such, Fitch believes that regulatory changes should be broadly neutral for GAL and its creditors. Nevertheless, the agency has tested the impact of a more punitive regulatory settlement on Gatwick Funding's financial metrics in its sensitivity analysis.

Fitch's quantitative analysis focuses on the post-maintenance interest coverage ratio (PMICR), which reflects interest cover after adjusting for regulatory depreciation. In terms of this metric, GAL's performance in Fitch's rating case is considerably stronger than as forecast at closing, averaging 1.81x over 2012-2019 compared to 1.53x over 2011-2018 determined through analysis conducted last year. This improved forecast performance reflects management's lower current debt raising plans, as well as the positive impacts of higher inflation and a lower cost-of debt forecasts over this period. There is no certainty that management will not again switch to a more aggressive leverage strategy. However, Fitch considers that the current rating should be sustainable if the regulatory asset ratio is increased to the 70% trigger covenant level.

Gatwick Funding is a special purpose vehicle set up specifically in order to issue bonds on behalf of the borrower, the owner of Gatwick. All funds raised by the issuer are on-lent to the borrower in the form of issuer-borrower loans, with the issuer benefiting from a comprehensive covenant package and pari passu share in borrower security along with other senior creditors.

Fitch will continue to monitor UK economic conditions and traffic growth at the airport as well as other aspects of its operational performance. It will also follow the Civil Aviation Bill's progress through Parliament, and developments with respect to the regulatory determination for Q6.