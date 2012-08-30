CSC's credit metrics remain in line with our indicative ratios for a "highly
leveraged" descriptor, which include adjusted leverage greater than 5x and a
ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt less than 12%. We expect
the company's credit metrics to remain very weak: Over the next two years, we
expect adjusted leverage of around 8x and FFO to total debt in the
high-single-digit percent area, despite some slight improvement because of a
continued increase in revenues from the addition of contracts and some vend
price increases.
We believe weak conditions in the U.S. and low growth prospects for the
outsourced laundry facilities management industry will constrain Coinmach's
organic revenue growth. Our expectation that credit protection measures will
be fairly consistent with current levels over the next 12 months assumes the
following:
-- In fiscal 2013 (ending March 31, 2013), we anticipate low-single-digit
revenue growth, fueled primarily through the securing of contracts and
acquisitions.
-- Taking into consideration the interplay of macroeconomic factors of
unemployment, vacancy rates, and usage, we project a solid mid-20% adjusted
EBITDA margin in the next 12 months, in line with the company's consistent
performance within a tight bandwidth for this measure. Given the capital
expenditure requirements of new contracts and the related transition period
before achieving stabilization, we expect the full-year $1 million-$4 million
of EBITDA benefit to be realized in fiscal 2013.
-- Given the possibility of tuck-in acquisitions (financed largely
through cash flow), we forecast 2013 capital expenditures of roughly $90
million, around the same as the previous year.
-- The company remains very highly leveraged, and we believe growth in
debt levels from payment-in-kind (PIK) accretion of principal on the company's
$186 million 10.125% senior unsecured notes due in 2015 will outpace modest
reductions in revolver borrowings and term loan amortization. We do not
anticipate meaningful voluntary debt repayment beyond required amortization of
1% annually, and the required 50% excess cash flow sweep.
CSC's current credit agreement limits its financial flexibility, particularly
with respect to acquisition activity. While the company's strategy continues
to include acquisition of small players in the market, in the absence of an
amendment to its revolver credit agreement, CSC's ability to conduct a
large-scale acquisition remains heavily constrained. Furthermore, particularly
with respect to the tightening cushion on the total leverage ratio covenant,
which becomes more restrictive with step-downs that began in the fourth fiscal
quarter (ending March 31, 2012), CSC's liquidity, in our view, is less than
adequate.
Our assessment of the company's business profile as "weak" is based on our
expectation that its business focus will remain narrow within the highly
competitive outsourced approximately $2.5 billion U.S. laundry facilities
management industry. Although the company maintains the No. 1 market position,
it competes in a highly fragmented market, in which the top three players
capture approximately 40% of market share and smaller owner-operators and
local players compete for the remainder. Competition is intense; laundry
service providers vie for contracts based primarily on price and,
increasingly, differentiation in customer service delivery. As smaller players
come under pressure to compete, they become acquisition targets for larger
players seeking a greater footprint and higher route density. We expect
industry consolidation in the next year or two across the competitive
landscape.
The company's primary business segment provides installation and operation of
laundry machines along certain contracted "routes" for multifamily housing
properties in return for a commission. We do not expect CSC to expand
meaningfully into new businesses. Management's modest diversification into
equipment rental and distribution, in our view, will remain the only noncore
businesses.
CSC's geographic diversity continues to be strong; the company's highest
geographic concentration is only approximately 10% of revenues from the
Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. The top 10 customers account for less than 10%
of revenues. This distribution has remained consistent over the last several
years with no single customer accounting for more than 2% of revenues.
Moreover, CSC's cost structure continues to benefit from route density by
leveraging existing assets over a greater number of contracts: the company is
able to take advantage of the large number of customers per route to keep
labor and fuel costs low.
Unemployment and vacancy rates also affect laundry service providers' ability
to secure new contracts. In our view, with respect to these indicators,
progress in 2013 will be extremely slight given the ongoing weakness in the
economy and the housing market. However, we believe the long-term, renewable
nature of route lease contracts creates a barrier to market entry, which
benefits CSC given its large size and scale. Further, laundry machine
usage--and thus demand--remain relatively constant despite economic
conditions, and the recent trend of successful vend price increases supports
this observation. (For Standard & Poor's most recent U.S. economic forecast,
please see "U.S. Economic Forecast: Keeping The Ball In Play," published Aug.
17, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) In our view, these factors contribute to CSC's
relatively stable (albeit somewhat tempered) revenue stream and predictable
operating earnings.
Liquidity
We assess the company's liquidity as "less than adequate," per our criteria
(see "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate
Issuers," published on Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect). Our assessment
reflects the leverage covenant that remains below our 15% threshold, and our
belief that the cushion could tighten further as the leverage covenant
continues to become more restrictive because of step-downs in the credit
agreement. We believe the company would need to seek an amendment in order to
achieve adequate liquidity.
Key liquidity sources include cash on hand, cash flow generation, and the
company's $50 million revolving credit facility expiring in November 2013. As
of June 30, 2012, the company had approximately $39 million in cash and cash
equivalents and approximately $31 million of availability on its revolver. The
company holds a portion of the cash balance in route machines. The company's
$50 million delayed draw term loan and $725 million term loan are both due in
November 2014.
Relevant aspects of CSC's liquidity, in our view, include the following:
-- We expect tighter covenant headroom over the next 12 months under the
sole financial covenant required by the credit facilities: maximum
consolidated total leverage. As of June 30, 2012, the company was in
compliance with about 12.5% EBITDA cushion. However, we forecast significant
tightening to below 10% by the fourth fiscal quarter of 2013.
-- We expect capital expenditures to total between $80 million and $90
million annually. These would, in our view, be used primarily to invest in new
laundry equipment contracts and maintenance, and to fund upfront commission
payments to property managers in order to secure and/or renew laundry-route
contracts.
-- Required debt amortization is minimal at approximately $7 million
annually, with the nearest debt maturity in November 2013.
-- We believe the company would not be able to absorb high-impact,
low-probability stress events given the limitations of its current credit
agreement.
Recovery analysis
Our issue-level rating on the company's senior secured debt facilities is 'B'
(one notch higher than the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating of
'2' indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the
event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see
our recovery report on Coinmach Service Corp., to be published shortly
following this report, on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
Our stable outlook assumes that the impact of economic conditions on CSC's
operating performance and credit protection measures will remain relatively
consistent over the next year. We expect the company to generate adjusted
EBITDA of greater than $140 million over the next year, in line with its
history of steady EBITDA generation in this area. Because of step-downs in the
credit agreement, the covenants continue to tighten throughout fiscal 2013. We
believe the covenant cushion will fall below 10% in fiscal 2013.
We could consider lowering the rating to 'CCC+' within the next year if the
company does not amend its current credit agreement and attain flexibility on
its covenant.
Since we believe it is unlikely the company will be able to meaningfully
reduce leverage because of the weak economy, an upgrade to a 'B' corporate
credit rating is not likely over the next year.