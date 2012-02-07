BRIEF-FastPartner Q4 pre-tax profit grows to SEK 639.4 million
* Q4 rental income 323.0 million Swedish crowns ($35.93 million) versus 298.9 million crowns year ago
Feb 07 Podtatranska vodarenska spolocnost a.s.
* Moody's withdraws Podtatranska vodarenska spolocnost a.s.'s A3.sk rating
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 23 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that he wants to see "very significant" tax reform passed before Congress' August recess and that the Trump administration was looking closely at border tax issues.