(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Dadiji Steels Ltd (DSL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect wide variations in DSL's margins over the last four years (1.5%-4.7%) as the company is not being able to pass the increased raw material costs to its end-consumers. The ratings also factor in DSL's increasing net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR: 4.18x in FY11 (financial year ending March), 1.71x in FY10) and decreasing interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest expense: 1.61x in FY11, 3.35x in FY10).

The ratings, however, benefit from over-two-decade-long experience of DSL's founders in domestic iron and steel industry through other group companies and the sale of goods under the strong 'Kamdhenu' brand. In FY11, the company's revenues grew by 25% yoy to INR1,100.4m due to volume and price increases.

Positive rating guidelines include an increase in DSL's EBITDA margins resulting in gross interest coverage of above 2x and adjusted net leverage of below 2.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a decline in EBITDA margins or any debt-led capex plan resulting in adjusted net leverage of above 5.5x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

Incorporated in 1996, DSL has a rolling mill unit in Patna with a manufacturing capacity of 37,200 metric ton per annum (MTPA) of mild-steel rods and thermo-mechanically treated bars, and 12,000 MTPA of angles and channels. It also has an induction furnace with a capacity to produce 43,000 MTPA of ingots. In FY11, the company had a total debt of INR77.4m (FY10: INR83.9m), which comprised a working capital debt of INR54.9m, unsecured loans of INR11.2m and a term loan of INR11.3m.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to DSL's bank loans as follows:-

- INR57.5m fund-based limit: assigned at 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR6.83m term loan: assigned at 'Fitch BB(ind)'