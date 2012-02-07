(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to Natixis Cash A1P1, a France-domiciled money market fund managed by Natixis Asset Management.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The main drivers for the rating affirmation are:

-- The portfolio's overall credit quality and diversification;

-- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks;

-- Short maturity profile with all assets maturing within three months;

-- The fund benefits from close ties with its parent, including access to a liquidity facility;

-- The adequate capabilities and resources of Natixis Asset Management as investment manager.

PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION

Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating criteria, the fund seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in short-term securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch or a comparable credit quality by other global rating agencies. Also in line with Fitch's criteria, the fund limits its exposures to individual issuers and counterparties. At end-January, over 60% of the fund's issuers and counterparties carried the highest short-term rating of 'F1+', or equivalent.

At the same date and more generally over the past year, the fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk-weighted measure of the fund's portfolio assets accounting for the credit quality and maturity profile of the portfolio securities, met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less.

MATURITY PROFILE

The fund has virtually no exposure to interest rate movements as duration is maintained close to zero with the individual indexing of instruments to euro overnight index average (EONIA) through interest rate swaps with several highly-rated counterparties. The fund's guidelines also restrict the maturity of investments to 90 days. As such, the portfolio weighted average final maturity (WAMf) is structurally capped at 90 days and stood at 27 days at end-January 2012.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

The fund seeks to manage investor redemption risk through investment restrictions that aim to maintain sufficient levels of liquidity. In line with Fitch's rating criteria, the fund seeks to maintain at least 10% of assets in securities maturing overnight or other qualifying liquid assets such as government securities, on top of which the fund may have recourse to a liquidity facility provided by its parent. In 2011, the fund used this facility, which is limited to 10% of portfolio total assets as per UCITS regulation.

PARENT EXPOSURE

Exposure to Groupe BPCE, the fund's ultimate parent, is currently at 3.5% with maturities going up to three months. Fitch notes that the fund current and target unsecured exposures to Groupe BPCE are outside the agency's 'AAAmmf' criteria, which call for unsecured exposures under one month. However, this variance is mitigated by the fact that Groupe BPCE is among Europe's most highly rated banks ('A+'/Negative/'F1+', with a Viability Rating of 'a-' and a Support Rating Floor of 'A+') and that all transactions are executed at arm's length. Furthermore, Fitch notes that, relative to Groupe BPCE's overall funding profile, the fund is not a significant short-term funding provider to its parent.

FUND OBJECTIVES

The fund's objective is to provide a steadily accruing accumulative net asset value (NAV), in line with daily euro interbank rates as measured by the EONIA. The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of short-term money market instruments including time deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial papers, sovereign bonds and notes, and repurchase agreements.

INVESTMENT ADVISOR

The fund is a France-domiciled Fonds Commun de Placement (FCP) pursuant to the UCITS regulation. As of 6 February 2012, the fund's total assets stood at EUR6.3bn. Natixis Asset Management, the fund's investment manager, is the European investment expert of Natixis Global Asset Management (the global asset manager of Natixis, a subsidiary of Groupe BPCE ). At end-September 2011, Natixis Asset Management was managing approximately EUR291bn of assets, of which about 18% were money market assets. Fitch views Groupe BPCE, Natixis and Natixis Asset Management's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to the fund.

RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE

The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website.

To maintain the Money Market Fund rating, Fitch seeks weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from the fund manager and the fund administrator, and conducts surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines.

Surveillance data for this fund is available at www.fitchratings.com/FAM > "Surveillance".