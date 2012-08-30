Competitive strengths include a geographic footprint broader than those of its competitors and a wide array of products. These factors help Transtar obtain accounts with a wide range of customers, from national accounts to local repair shops. Within its narrow scope of businesses, Transtar has good customer, supplier, and geographic diversity. The company said that no single customer accounted for more than 5% of total sales, and no supplier provided more than about 13% of the cost of goods sold. In addition, we view Transtar's information systems as an important competitive strength because these systems manage a substantial portion of the distribution network and process more than 10,000 transactions per day.

Sales in the U.S. auto aftermarket (excluding tire sales) have historically been fairly recession-resilient compared with new-vehicle-related sales and have grown by single-digit percentages yearly. However, more recently, unemployment remains high, consumer sentiment volatile, and data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration indicates that the number of miles driven remains less than the 2005 peak. The weak economy and volatile gas prices caused consumers to drive less and defer discretionary maintenance in recent years, whereas in previous years, consumer maintenance purchases provided slight revenue growth. Also, miles driven remain below prerecession levels.

Transtar's financial risk profile is "aggressive," reflecting its high leverage. For the rating, we expect adjusted debt to EBITDA to decline to about 5x in 2012. Low capital expenditures, coupled with manageable working capital requirements, should enable the company to continue generating discretionary cash flow. We assume Transtar will generate positive discretionary cash flow (before any required cash flow sweep for debt reduction) at about the low-double-digit million area annually. We assume the company's owners will prioritize debt repayment, but the ratings account for the potential for smaller acquisitions from available cash flow.

Liquidity

Transtar's liquidity is "adequate" (as we define the term). Our assessment of Transtar's liquidity incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Transtar's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, should exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months.

-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

-- We believe Transtar could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks because of its good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, partly because of low capital spending.

Liquidity sources include prospects for free cash generation and a $50 million revolving bank credit facility expiring in 2015 that we believe will mostly be unused. We expect cash balances to be minimal. We believe the bank facilities provide for adequate covenant headroom in the event of a shortfall from projections provided to lenders.

Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and will consist mainly of about $2.4 million in annual amortization of the first-lien term loan. No funded debt matures until 2016.

Recovery analysis

We rate the company's $290 million senior secured credit facilities (consisting of a $50 million revolving credit facility and a $240 million first-lien term loan) 'BB-' with a recovery rating of '2'. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial recovery (70%-90%) in the event of payment default. We rate the $135 million second-lien term 'B-' with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible recovery (0-10%). For the full recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery rating profile on Transtar, published Feb. 8, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

Our stable rating outlook on Transtar reflects our belief that it can maintain its good EBITDA margins and positive, meaningful free operating cash flow (FOCF) in the 12 months ahead such that adjusted debt to EBITDA will be about 5x during 2012. We estimate this would require revenue growth in 2012 of at least 2.5% and maintenance of historical profitability and capital spending levels.

We could lower the rating if FOCF generation turns negative or if we believed debt to EBITDA, including our adjustments, would rise toward 6x. For example, we estimate that adjusted debt to EBITDA could rise to 6x during the next year if Transtar does not continue to reduce debt, gross margins fall by about 100 basis points, and revenue growth is limited. Alternatively, a significant debt-financed acquisition or dividend that raised leverage toward 6x could also cause us to lower the rating.

We consider an upgrade unlikely during the next year since we believe Transtar's ownership by a financial sponsor means that financial policies will remain aggressive.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Auto Component Suppliers Industry, Jan. 28, 2009