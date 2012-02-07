(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.'s (Yapi Kredi) five-year USD500m senior unsecured eurobond issue a final rating of 'BBB-'. The issue matures on 8 February 2017 and the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the issuance and receipt of documents conforming to the information previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 31 January 2012.

Yapi Kredi was Turkey's fourth-largest private bank at end-Q311 with a 9.2% market share in assets and 9.1% in total deposits. It is 81.8%-owned by Koc Financial Services, which is ultimately a 50-50 joint venture between Koc Group and UniCredit S.p.A. ('A-'/Negative Outlook). The rest of the shares are publicly traded.

Fitch rates Yapi Kredi as follows:

Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'/Stable

Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB' on RWN

Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F3'

Short-term local currency IDR 'F3'

National Long-term rating 'AAA(tur)'/Stable

Viability Rating 'bbb-'

Support Rating '2'