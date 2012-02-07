BRIEF-Wix acquires DeviantArt
* Wix acquires DeviantArt, pairing Wix capabilities with global creative community
Feb 07 Ardagh Packaging Finance plc & Ardagh MP Holdings USA Inc
* Moody's assigns definitive ratings to Ardagh's recent debt issuance
* Wix acquires DeviantArt, pairing Wix capabilities with global creative community
* Harley-Davidson Inc - appointment of Alstead and Golston by board action brings total number of directors to 13
Feb 23 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Thursday announced plans to offer transatlantic flights on 10 new routes between the United States and Europe starting at $65, ramping up pressure on U.S. and European rivals.