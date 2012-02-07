(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 07 -
OVERVIEW
-- On Jan. 31, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Banca Civica
.
-- Under our rating approach, Banca Civica's mortgage
covered bond ratings now benefit from the maximum elevation
possible above our long-term rating on the issuer.
-- Therefore, any further rating action on the issuer would
directly affect the ratings on these covered bonds, all else
being equal.
-- We have subsequently placed on CreditWatch negative our
long-term ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds.
-- We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement of the
ratings on these covered bonds after we have resolved the
CreditWatch placement of our ratings on Banca Civica.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on
CreditWatch negative its 'AA+' long-term credit ratings on Banca
Civica S.A.'s (Banca Civica; BBB/Watch Neg/A-2) mortgage covered
bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias") (see list below).
Today's CreditWatch negative placements follow the
CreditWatch negative placement of our long-term counterparty
credit rating on Banca Civica on Jan. 31, 2012 (see "Various
Spanish Bank Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative After
Sovereign Downgrade, Others Remain On Watch," published on Jan.
31, 2012).
Under our criteria for rating covered bonds, we evaluate the
maximum potential rating on a covered bond program as the bank's
issuer credit rating (ICR) increased by the maximum number of
notches of ratings uplift. The maximum number of notches of
uplift results from our assessment and classification of the
program's asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk and the program
categorization (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For
Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds,"
published on Dec. 16, 2009).
When determining the program categorization, we consider
primarily our view of the jurisdiction of a program and its
ability to access external financing or monetize the cover pool.
Finally, we assign the covered bonds to one of three distinct
categories. Under our criteria, to achieve the maximum potential
number of notches uplift, the available credit enhancement needs
to be commensurate with the target credit enhancement.
Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish
legal framework, we have categorized Banca Civica's mortgage
covered bonds in category "1" and determined a "low" ALMM
classification. Under our criteria, these combinations enable us
to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings
uplift of seven notches above our long-term ICR on Banca Civica.
As our 'AA+' ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered
bonds benefit from the maximum seven-notch ratings uplift above
the ICR under our rating approach, a downgrade of the ICR would
directly affect our ratings on the covered bonds. Therefore, we
have placed on CreditWatch negative our 'AA+' ratings on Banca
Civica's mortgage covered bonds following our CreditWatch
negative placement of the long-term rating on Banca Civica.
Our assumptions that we use to calculate the target credit
enhancement in line with our Dec. 16, 2009 ALMM criteria are not
dependent on the ICR or the ratings on the covered bonds
themselves. Therefore, all other aspects remaining the same, a
downgrade of the issuer or a downgrade of the covered bonds will
not affect the target credit enhancement level we deem
commensurate with our ratings on the covered bonds.
We aim to resolve our CreditWatch placement of the ratings
on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds shortly after we have
resolved the CreditWatch placement of the counterparty ratings
on Banca Civica. We expect to affirm or lower by one notch our
ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds.