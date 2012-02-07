(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Jan. 31, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Banca Civica .

-- Under our rating approach, Banca Civica's mortgage covered bond ratings now benefit from the maximum elevation possible above our long-term rating on the issuer.

-- Therefore, any further rating action on the issuer would directly affect the ratings on these covered bonds, all else being equal.

-- We have subsequently placed on CreditWatch negative our long-term ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds.

-- We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement of the ratings on these covered bonds after we have resolved the CreditWatch placement of our ratings on Banca Civica.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its 'AA+' long-term credit ratings on Banca Civica S.A.'s (Banca Civica; BBB/Watch Neg/A-2) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias") (see list below).

Today's CreditWatch negative placements follow the CreditWatch negative placement of our long-term counterparty credit rating on Banca Civica on Jan. 31, 2012 (see "Various Spanish Bank Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Sovereign Downgrade, Others Remain On Watch," published on Jan. 31, 2012).

Under our criteria for rating covered bonds, we evaluate the maximum potential rating on a covered bond program as the bank's issuer credit rating (ICR) increased by the maximum number of notches of ratings uplift. The maximum number of notches of uplift results from our assessment and classification of the program's asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk and the program categorization (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).

When determining the program categorization, we consider primarily our view of the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access external financing or monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered bonds to one of three distinct categories. Under our criteria, to achieve the maximum potential number of notches uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be commensurate with the target credit enhancement.

Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we have categorized Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds in category "1" and determined a "low" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, these combinations enable us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift of seven notches above our long-term ICR on Banca Civica.

As our 'AA+' ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds benefit from the maximum seven-notch ratings uplift above the ICR under our rating approach, a downgrade of the ICR would directly affect our ratings on the covered bonds. Therefore, we have placed on CreditWatch negative our 'AA+' ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds following our CreditWatch negative placement of the long-term rating on Banca Civica.

Our assumptions that we use to calculate the target credit enhancement in line with our Dec. 16, 2009 ALMM criteria are not dependent on the ICR or the ratings on the covered bonds themselves. Therefore, all other aspects remaining the same, a downgrade of the issuer or a downgrade of the covered bonds will not affect the target credit enhancement level we deem commensurate with our ratings on the covered bonds.

We aim to resolve our CreditWatch placement of the ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds shortly after we have resolved the CreditWatch placement of the counterparty ratings on Banca Civica. We expect to affirm or lower by one notch our ratings on Banca Civica's mortgage covered bonds.