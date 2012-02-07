(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 07 -
-- German pharmaceuticals wholesaler PHOENIX Pharmahandel has further
reduced debt leverage over the past six months, thanks to satisfactory free
cash flow levels.
-- In our view, the group's financial policy continues to support a
higher rating.
-- We are raising our credit rating on PHOENIX and our issue rating on
PHOENIX's secured debt to 'BB' from 'BB-'. We are also raising our issue
rating on PHOENIX's unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'B'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that PHOENIX's operating
performance should remain largely stable, allowing for only gradual
deleveraging in the future.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its long-term corporate credit
rating on Germany-based pharmaceuticals wholesaler PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG (PHOENIX)
to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we raised the issue rating on PHOENIX's syndicated loan
facilities to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on these facilities is
unchanged at '4', indicating our assessment of average (30%-50%) recovery in
the event of a default.
We also raised our issue rating on the company's EUR506 million senior unsecured
notes, due in 2014, to 'B+' from 'B'. The recovery rating on these notes is
unchanged at '6', indicating our view of negligible (0%-10%) recovery
prospects.
The rating actions reflect PHOENIX's continued deleveraging to date, despite a
seasonal buildup of inventory in October 2011. They also reflect our belief
that PHOENIX should be able to continue to absorb the negative effects of
health care reforms that are currently underway in Germany and other
countries. Furthermore, we continue to view the group's financial policy as
supportive to the new ratings.
The company's financial debt totaled about EUR2.1 billion ($2.94 billion) at the
end of October 2011, the third quarter of the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2012.
PHOENIX was able to continue reducing debt in the first three quarters of
fiscal 2012. This is after significant progress by the end of fiscal 2011,
when leverage (as defined by the ratio of pension-and-lease-adjusted net debt
to EBITDA) was 3.9x after almost 7x 12 months earlier. We estimate the
leverage ratio for the full fiscal year to Jan. 31, 2012, to be lower than the
3.9x achieved by fiscal year-end 2011. This is although leverage increased
slightly during the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2011, because of a seasonal
increase in inventory. On a fully-adjusted basis, PHOENIX could have already
reduced leverage to about 3.5x, from our estimates. We therefore consider the
group's financial risk profile to have improved to "significant" from
"aggressive".
Operating margins are likely to have weakened slightly to about 2.6% in fiscal
2012, from 2.8% a year ago, partly due to the effect of German health care
reforms. Nevertheless, we believe PHOENIX able to recover at least part of
this in fiscal 2013. This is because PHOENIX has just implemented a new sales
policy, whose main aim is to alleviate pressure on margins from Germany's
health care reform measures. Also, likely weaker margins in fiscal 2012 partly
reflect initial personnel cost overruns related to PHOENIX's consolidation of
Italian and Dutch acquisitions, which we anticipate should contribute more
meaningfully to profits in the following quarters.
In our base-case scenario, we assume sales growth of about 2% for the group in
fiscal 2013, based on PHOENIX's generally good resilience to adverse
regulatory conditions compared with its peers' and likely acquisition-related
sales increases. This top-line scenario we believe could generate EBITDA of
about EUR600 million in fiscal 2013, based on our assumption of a small
improvement in the gross margin.