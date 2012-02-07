(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 -

-- German pharmaceuticals wholesaler PHOENIX Pharmahandel has further reduced debt leverage over the past six months, thanks to satisfactory free cash flow levels.

-- In our view, the group's financial policy continues to support a higher rating.

-- We are raising our credit rating on PHOENIX and our issue rating on PHOENIX's secured debt to 'BB' from 'BB-'. We are also raising our issue rating on PHOENIX's unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'B'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that PHOENIX's operating performance should remain largely stable, allowing for only gradual deleveraging in the future.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based pharmaceuticals wholesaler PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KG (PHOENIX) to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we raised the issue rating on PHOENIX's syndicated loan facilities to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on these facilities is unchanged at '4', indicating our assessment of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default.

We also raised our issue rating on the company's EUR506 million senior unsecured notes, due in 2014, to 'B+' from 'B'. The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '6', indicating our view of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects.

The rating actions reflect PHOENIX's continued deleveraging to date, despite a seasonal buildup of inventory in October 2011. They also reflect our belief that PHOENIX should be able to continue to absorb the negative effects of health care reforms that are currently underway in Germany and other countries. Furthermore, we continue to view the group's financial policy as supportive to the new ratings.

The company's financial debt totaled about EUR2.1 billion ($2.94 billion) at the end of October 2011, the third quarter of the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2012.

PHOENIX was able to continue reducing debt in the first three quarters of fiscal 2012. This is after significant progress by the end of fiscal 2011, when leverage (as defined by the ratio of pension-and-lease-adjusted net debt to EBITDA) was 3.9x after almost 7x 12 months earlier. We estimate the leverage ratio for the full fiscal year to Jan. 31, 2012, to be lower than the 3.9x achieved by fiscal year-end 2011. This is although leverage increased slightly during the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2011, because of a seasonal increase in inventory. On a fully-adjusted basis, PHOENIX could have already reduced leverage to about 3.5x, from our estimates. We therefore consider the group's financial risk profile to have improved to "significant" from "aggressive".

Operating margins are likely to have weakened slightly to about 2.6% in fiscal 2012, from 2.8% a year ago, partly due to the effect of German health care reforms. Nevertheless, we believe PHOENIX able to recover at least part of this in fiscal 2013. This is because PHOENIX has just implemented a new sales policy, whose main aim is to alleviate pressure on margins from Germany's health care reform measures. Also, likely weaker margins in fiscal 2012 partly reflect initial personnel cost overruns related to PHOENIX's consolidation of Italian and Dutch acquisitions, which we anticipate should contribute more meaningfully to profits in the following quarters.

In our base-case scenario, we assume sales growth of about 2% for the group in fiscal 2013, based on PHOENIX's generally good resilience to adverse regulatory conditions compared with its peers' and likely acquisition-related sales increases. This top-line scenario we believe could generate EBITDA of about EUR600 million in fiscal 2013, based on our assumption of a small improvement in the gross margin.