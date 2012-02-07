BRIEF-Nokia's Comptel offer to commence on Feb 27
* says tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel commences on February 27
Feb 07 Italian mortgage loans
* Moody's New Research Identifies the Largest Default Drivers for Italian Mortgages
* Morgan Stanley said to move about 300 workers to Frankfurt or Dublin - Bloomberg, citing sources