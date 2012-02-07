(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has placed EuroProp (EMC) S.A. (Compartment 1)'s class A and B notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows:

EUR145.6m class A (XS0260127161): 'Asf'; placed on RWN

EUR40.9m class B (XS0260129373): 'Bsf'; placed on RWN

EUR28.1m class C (XS0260130207): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; assigned Recovery Estimate 'RE90%'

EUR30.5m class D (XS0260130975): affirmed at 'CCsf'; assigned 'RE0%'

EUR15.8m class E (XS0260132088): affirmed at 'CCsf'; assigned 'RE0%'

The RWN on the Class A and B notes reflects the short time to the final legal maturity in August 2013. All assets of the remaining loan need to be sold by this date and the realised sale proceeds may be constrained by this short timeframe. Fitch will closely follow the sales developments.

The only remaining loan, EUR260.9m Sunrise, is secured by mostly secondary quality retail properties spread across Germany. The performance of the assets has stabilised after a significant increase in vacancy in 2010. The portfolio is currently 14.5% vacant, unchanged from last year and up from 4.4% at closing.

The Sunrise loan defaulted in July 2010 for breach of various loan covenants and was subsequently transferred to special servicing. Consequently, some of the underlying borrowers were placed into administration. Despite this, the special servicer agreed to dispose of the properties in an orderly manner, through an asset sale, without needing to go through a formal mortgage enforcement process.

Originally, a portfolio sale was intended, but this strategy was abandoned due to low bids for the portfolio as a whole. The special servicer is current selling the assets separately. Five sales were completed by the end of 2011; with 55 assets remaining in the portfolio. In each case, the net recoveries exceeded the allocated loan amounts for the respective properties. However, Fitch expects the loan to incur a loss due to the quality of the assets and the constraints posed by the approaching final legal maturity.

