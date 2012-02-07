(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 - The U.S. housing sector is still in the process of trying to regain its footing, but credit quality among the sector's rated builders is firming, according to a new report published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The outlook for credit quality in the U.S. homebuilding sector is generally stable, the report notes, but could turn negative if any of its primary supports give way later in the year.

"We currently anticipate a modest uptick this year and more robust growth in 2013," said credit analyst Susan Madison. "Despite the rough road behind us, we believe single-family housing starts and sales have likely troughed, and most rated builders are gaining market share--albeit of a much smaller pie."

The bumpy road is not all in the rearview mirror yet, particularly since all builders are still facing weak demand, competition from foreclosures, and changing housing preferences. In light of these factors, the anemic and protracted nature of this recovery could jeopardize companies' currently adequate liquidity positions--a key support to ratings as long as sustainable profitability remains elusive.

Standard & Poor's cautiously stable outlook for the U.S. homebuilding sector is based on several economic fundamentals, including elevated unemployment rates, modest housing start improvement leading into 2013, high foreclosure inventories, and stringent underwriting and appraisal standards for residential mortgage loans.

All but one of the 16 companies that Standard & Poor's rates have speculative-grade ratings. Rating last year was relatively subdued, but negative in direction following a much weaker-than-anticipated spring 2011 selling season.

"We maintain stable outlooks on two-thirds of the homebuilders we rate, an indication that most ratings should hold steady this year," said Ms. Madison. "We have negative outlooks on the other companies, however, highlighting the material risks facing the sector. While we expect most rated builders to be modestly profitable in 2012, we expect credit metrics to remain very elevated through the balance of the year."

The complete report, "The Stable Outlook For U.S. Homebuilders Hinges On Strengthening Economy, Job Formation, Consumer Confidence," was published Feb. 6, 2012.