UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Sharp Corp. -------------------------------------------- 31-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Watch Neg/B Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Household
appliances, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 819882
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Aug-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
03-Aug-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
03-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
11-May-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
¥200 bil zero cpn conv bnds ser 20 due
09/30/2013 BB+/WatchN 31-Aug-2012
¥10 bil 2.068% bnds ser 23 due 03/19/2019 BB+/WatchN 31-Aug-2012
¥30 bil 1.423% bnds ser 22 due 03/19/2014 BB+/WatchN 31-Aug-2012
¥100 bil 0.846% bnds ser 24 due 09/16/2014 BB+/WatchN 31-Aug-2012
¥20 bil 1.141% bnds ser 25 due 09/16/2016 BB+/WatchN 31-Aug-2012
¥30 bil 1.604% bnds ser 26 due 09/13/2019 BB+/WatchN 31-Aug-2012
JAPANESE CP prog auth amt ¥500 bil B/WatchN 31-Aug-2012
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources