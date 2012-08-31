UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 31 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Sharp International Finance (U.K.) PLC ----------------- 31-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Watch Neg/B Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Aug-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
03-Aug-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
03-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
11-May-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EURO CP prog auth amt US$400 mil B/WatchN 31-Aug-2012
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources