Nevertheless, KWG's improved product and project diversity should provide the
company with some flexibility to support its good level of property sales. In
the second half of 2012, the company will launch four new projects in
Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hainan, and Suzhou, and increase the number of projects
available for sale to 20 from 15 a year ago. Besides, KWG has diversified its
product mix to include smaller-sized flats and commercial properties such as
service apartments to mitigate the policy risks. These properties are less
affected by the government's home purchase restrictions. In our view, KWG's
more flexible project execution, growing brand recognition, and partnership
with established developers for project development should mitigate certain
business and execution risks. We expect the company's profitability to remain
satisfactory, with EBITDA margin of about 35% in 2012.
Our assessment of KWG's financial risk profile reflects our view of its fairly
aggressive growth appetite and rising leverage. The company's more consistent
financial management with improved cash flows and liquidity somewhat offset
these weakness. In our view, KWG's debt leverage will likely remain high due
to its increase in borrowings to fund construction and business expansion. In
the second half of 2012, we expect the company to somewhat reduce its onshore
borrowings using surplus cash on hand. We expect the company to maintain its
leverage at levels consistent with the rating.
We expect KWG's financial performance to be satisfactory in the next one to
two years due to its good level of unrecognized sales. As of June 30, 2012,
the company has Chinese renminbi (RMB) 9.0 billion of contracted sales that it
can bring forward for revenue recognition. In our base-case scenario, we
expect KWG's credit metrics to remain satisfactory in 2012, despite some
weakening from a year ago. Our key forecast assumptions for 2012 are that
contracted sales will remain flat at about RMB11.5 billion, EBITDA margin will
weaken to about 35% from 37% a year ago, and total borrowings will increase to
RMB16.5 billion from RMB13.8 billion at the end of 2011. As a result, we
expect KWG's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be 4.5x and EBITDA interest
coverage to be 3x by the end of this year.
Liquidity
KWG's liquidity is "adequate", as defined in our criteria. We expect the
company's liquidity sources to exceed uses by 1.2x or more in 2012. Our
assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources for 2012 include an unrestricted cash balance of
RMB4.0 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, new loan drawdowns of RMB3.5 billion, and
projected cash receipts from property sales of about RMB10.5 billion.
-- Liquidity uses include short-term debts due of RMB5 billion, land
premium payable of RMB1.2 billion, and estimated construction costs, working
capital needs, and dividend distribution of RMB8.2 billion.
-- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive even if EBITDA
declines by 15%. We anticipate that the company will remain in compliance of
its financial covenants in 2012. However, the headroom under certain of its
financial covenants has tightened. We expect the company to cautiously manage
its balance sheet to comply with its covenants.
-- We understand that the company also has undrawn onshore banking
facilities of RMB3.3 billion. Nevertheless, we do not consider these
facilities in our liquidity assessment because disbursement of credit depends
on its availability and is subject to approval from lenders on a case-by-case
basis.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the good visibility over KWG's financial
performance, which we expect to remain satisfactory in 2012. We expect KWG to
continue to manage its expansion and balance sheet, particularly its leverage,
within our expectations.
We may lower the rating if KWG's debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than
we expected. We could also downgrade the company if its property sales or
profitability weaken significantly. This could happen if its liquidity for the
next 12 months weakens such that its cash sources are less than 1.2x its cash
uses or its ratio of debt-to-EBITDA rises above 5x.
We may raise the rating if KWG further diversifies its property development
projects and establishes a record of consistent and disciplined financial
management while pursuing expansion. In particular, we could upgrade KWG if
the company sustains an EBITDA margin of more than 30% and a ratio of
debt-to-EBITDA of less than 3.5x.