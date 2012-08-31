(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A3 residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for PUMA Sub-Fund GSF. We then withdrew the rating at the request of the issuer.

The affirmation reflected:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio.

-- Our view that the support provided by lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) policies and the 9.15% subordination provided by the class B notes is sufficient to withstand the stresses commensurate with the rating. The LMI policies cover 100% of the principal balance of each loan, including accrued interest over the recovery period and reasonable realization costs.

-- Our expectation that the liquidity facility, equal to 1.35% of the notes outstanding within the transaction, as well as a principal cash balance equal to 2.31%, is adequate under our stress assumptions to cover timely payment of interest.

-- The additional support provided by an income reserve with a balance of A$2.436 million. A portion of these funds are allocated to provide credit support for loans insured by Genworth Financial Mortgage Indemnity Ltd. (formerly Vero Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd.), and A$150,000 of these funds have been allocated to cover potential unexpected expenses.

RATING WITHDRAWN

Class Rating To Rating From

A3 NR AAA (sf)

NR--Not rated.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- An Overview Of Australia's Housing Market And Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Aug. 28, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- Australia And New Zealand Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors On Ratings, March 29, 2012

-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology and Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011

-- An Overview Of Australia's Housing Market And Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Oct. 28, 2009

-- Lenders Mortgage Insurance: A Form Of Credit Enhancement To Australian RMBS, Jan. 26, 2005

-- Australian And New Zealand RMBS Quarterly Performance Watch, published quarterly

-- Australian Securitization News, published weekly