In our view, URA has strong financial flexibility, a good standing in capital markets, and good banking relationships. In addition to the medium-term note program, the authority has good amounts of unutilized banking facilities to enhance its liquidity.

Outlook

The stable outlook on URA reflects the outlook on the rating on HKSAR, given our expectation of an "extremely high" likelihood of government support. The outlook also reflects our expectation that URA will maintain its conservative financial management and strong financial position with minimal debt leverage while undertaking large capital projects or acquisitions.

The rating on the URA will move in tandem with the rating on the HKSAR. A downgrade of HKSAR would lead to a downgrade of URA. In addition, we could lower the rating on URA if the authority's stand-alone credit profile weakens due to: (1) a significant change in the authority's strategy of self-funding and a weakening of its strong financial position due to significant non-revenue generating projects; (2) a higher-than-expected sustained increase in leverage stemming from land acquisitions and development expenditure; (3) weaker-than-anticipated financial performance and cash flows; or (4) weaker operational and financial support from the HKSAR government.

