UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Jordan Islamic Bank --------------------------- 31-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/B Country: Jordan
Primary SIC: Foreign bank &
branches &
agencies
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Jul-2010 BB/B BB/B
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB/Negative/B
SACP bb
Anchor bb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Strong (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Leading position as Jordan's largest Islamic lender and third-largest bank.
-- Strong liquidity profile.
-- Overall good resiliency to current adverse domestic economic conditions.
Weaknesses:
-- High geographic concentration in Jordan and related credit risk due to the adverse domestic economic environment.
-- Moderate capitalization metrics, expected to decline further because of sustained growth.
-- Internal capital generation hindered by high dividend payout ratios.
Outlook
The negative outlook on Jordan Islamic Bank (JIB) reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that its asset quality and capitalization are deteriorating, although its asset quality remains better than domestic peers'. As such, a greater deterioration than we currently expect could affect our assessment of JIB's risk position or capital and earnings. We would consider a negative rating action if the bank's capitalization reduces such that our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments falls below 5% within 24 months. A lowering of the sovereign foreign currency rating would trigger a similar rating action on the bank.
Conversely, any improvement or stabilization in Jordan's operating environment that would lead to a positive rating action on the sovereign, coupled with signs that the bank's RAC ratio before adjustments can be sustained above 5%, would likely lead us to revise the outlook to stable.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Ratings On The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Affirmed At 'BB/B'; Outlook Remains Negative Due To External Risks, July 25, 2012.
-- BICRA On Jordan Revised To Group '7' From Group '8', Nov. 9, 2011.
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts