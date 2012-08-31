We assess Panasonic's business risk profile as "strong." The company boasts strong branding power and solid competitiveness in diversified audiovisual and information and communications products, including flat-panel TVs, digital cameras, laptop personal computers, mobile handsets, and car electronics. In addition, the company has maintained leading market shares in a number of white-goods and energy businesses, such as lithium batteries and solar photovoltaic systems. The company also has a solid track record of reducing fixed costs and improving operating efficiency.

In Standard & Poor's view, Panasonic's position in core digital products, such as flat panel TVs, is under strong pressure from global competitors. Falling prices in digital products and the sustained strong yen are also hurting the company's competitiveness and profitability, as is the slowdown in the global economy.

At this stage, however, the likelihood is receding, in our view, that Panasonic's earnings will deteriorate further from fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012). We expect Panasonic's operating income after depreciation to recover to about JPY200 billion in fiscal 2012 from JPY43.7 billion in fiscal 2011. Much of the company's fiscal 2011 loss was due to one-time factors, and it has a record of implementing rigorous cost controls, which we expect to reduce the risk of a further deterioration in earnings. In particular, steady progress in the company's restructuring efforts, including downsizing of its flat-panel production, is key to improving earnings.

Standard & Poor's assess Panasonic's financial risk profile as "intermediate." The company's move to take full ownership of Sanyo Electric and Panasonic Electric Works along with large net losses as a result of a business reorganization that began in 2009 have weakened the net cash and equity that cushion the company from external pressures. The company's ratio of adjusted total debt to capital was 51.6% in fiscal 2011. However, we expect Panasonic's key financial ratios to gradually recover over the coming one to two years. Steady profit from home appliance and car electronics is likely to underpin its cash flow generation. The conservative financial policy of management also supports our view.

Liquidity

Standard & Poor's views Panasonic's liquidity as "strong," according to our criteria. As of June 30, 2012, Panasonic's consolidated total cash, equivalents, and short-term securities amounted to about JPY554.8 billion. The amount is slightly below short-term borrowings totaling JPY605.2 billion. However, the company has reiterated its conservative financial policy, including a speedy return to a net cash position, and it has good business relationships with financial institutions and stable access to capital markets. Standard & Poor's believes these factors ensure Panasonic's adequate liquidity.

Outlook

The outlook on the rating is negative, reflecting our view that pressure on Panasonic's earnings will continue as commoditization of key digital products and the strong yen create a challenging external business environment for Japanese consumer electronics companies. We may lower the ratings if the company cannot restore adjusted total debt to EBITDA to below 3x or adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to above 30% within one to two years. We could revise the outlook to stable if Panasonic demonstrates solid progress in stabilizing its earnings and cash flow through a massive restructuring of its business.