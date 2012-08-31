Sumitomo is a major general trading company in Japan. It maintains a solid business franchise abroad and in Japan. This is backed by a strong relationship with Sumitomo group companies. The company is strong in nonresource businesses, and it is relatively less dependent on its resource-related or energy segments than its peers. Revenue sources are also geographically diversified, with a large share derived from overseas markets, mainly North America and Asia. Sumitomo's nonresource businesses, which are mainly steel products, media, auto financing, and independent power producer (IPP) businesses, make its earnings base stronger than those of its peers.

Sumitomo has been able to secure stable earnings, supported by a strong business franchise. Despite difficult business conditions in fiscal 2009 (ended March 31, 2010), Sumitomo maintained net profits in all of its business segments.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that Sumitomo's asset risk is manageable given its profitability and adequate capitalization. On the other hand, asset risks can be relatively high in owning concessions and investing in companies, as is the case for other general trading companies. As Sumitomo has increased investments in large-scale projects, its concentration risk in large exposures is increasing, and the company also bears country risks with its large investments in Indonesia and Madagascar. Furthermore, Standard & Poor's intends to monitor the profitability of its acquired businesses and the risk of impairment losses from them that involve accrual of goodwill.

Under its two-year management plan, which runs through fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), Sumitomo plans to make new investments worth JPY580 billion on a gross basis. It has already invested JPY220 billion in fiscal 2011 (ended March 21, 2012). Meanwhile, it has not increased its assets since it reduced assets in an amount equivalent to the amount of increased assets in fiscal 2011, and thus, there was a limited increase in risk associated with investments. Standard & Poor's expects the amount of new investments in fiscal 2012 to fall within JPY360 billion, as the company has planned. We believe that any increase in risk assets will be kept in a manageable range for Sumitomo, in light of its current levels of capitalization and profitability. Meanwhile, we intend to monitor the pace of increase in the company's net risk level and the contents of its investments, such as profitability against risks and returns, as well as goodwill accrued.

The ratio of net debt to capital (net DE ratio) at the end of March 2012 was approximately 1.6x, 0.3 point lower than a year earlier, mainly due to the conversion of Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Service Co. into an equity method affiliate. We believe that Sumitomo's risk tolerance (balance between risk and capital) remains adequate for its current ratings. One of the key factors in our credit assessment on Sumitomo is its ability to maintain a stable level of capital that can sufficiently absorb its risk over the long term.

Funding and liquidity

Standard & Poor's views Sumitomo's liquidity as strong. It maintains stable liquidity backed by good access to diverse financing sources, such as bond markets and financial institutions. As of March 31, 2012, the company had approximately JPY630 billion of outstanding debt maturing within a year, accounting for 9% of its total assets. That amount is sufficiently covered by JPY820 billion of cash and cash equivalents, and unused commitment credit facilities, providing aggregates of up to JPY445 billion and $1.2 billion.

As of March 31, 2012, Sumitomo's outstanding long-term debt with a repayment period of five years or longer accounted for 34% of its total outstanding debt. In our view, the company's management of the repayment terms for its long-term debt is adequate. Corporate bonds make up 13% of the outstanding long-term debt (including those due in less than a year), and the remaining portion consists of loans from financial institutions, which are mainly banks. The company maintains good business relationships with several financial institutions, including its main bank.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's believes that over the medium term, Sumitomo will be able to maintain its balance between risk and buffer at a level that is adequate for its current ratings. Although we expect its risk assets to increase due to new investments and loans, Sumitomo will keep the pace of increase in check through risk asset reduction and other measures. The ratings or outlook on the company may come under downward pressure if the balance between risk volume and profitability and capital considerably weakens due to an increase in concentration risk, greater-than-expected investment expansion, and material deterioration in existing investments. We may also lower the ratings or revise downward the outlook if significant erosion in profitability impairs its capital base materially. On the other hand, we would only raise the ratings or revise upward the outlook on the company if we see increased certainty of the company maintaining the balance between its risk assets and capitalization and profitability at an adequate level for its current ratings.

Related Criteria And Research

Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008