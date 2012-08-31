Standard & Poor's base-case scenario

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' base-case scenario for Tata Motors forecasts adjusted EBITDA margin at about 7% in 2013, with a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.6x and ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 25%. Our projections are based on the following assumptions:

-- JLR will sustain its improved operating performance with healthy revenue growth of about 15%. This is despite a 100 basis points to 200 basis points fall in EBITDA margin due to an increase in technology and product development expenditure. We expect the company's scaled up investments of more than GBP2.0 billion annually over the next few years to result in negative operating cash flows.

-- The growth in Tata Motors' India business will be flat. Slowing economic growth and high interest rates could subdue demand across most segments, except light commercial vehicles, in our view. Margins in the India business will remain largely stable with lower commodity prices and reduced advertising expenditure offsetting pricing pressure.

Liquidity

Tata Motors' liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses to be well above 1.2x in the next 12-24 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources include Tata Motors' cash and cash equivalents of more than Indian rupee (INR) 190 billion as of March 31, 2012. We have calculated surplus cash after deducting INR65 billion from cash and cash equivalents. We estimate the company will require this amount for operations or be likely restricted from using it to meet liquidity needs.

-- Sources also include GBP710 million of an unutilized committed long-term facility available to JLR and our estimate of Tata Motors' FFO of over INR160 billion.

-- We assume minimum capital expenditure at 75% of the expected full-year spending of over INR200 billion.

-- The company should be able to meet its short-term debt maturities of about INR43 billion (excluding captive finance debt maturities) out of its surplus cash.

-- We believe Tata Motors has adequate cushion on its covenants.

-- We expect liquidity sources to meet uses even if EBITDA falls by 15%-20%.

Tata Motors has strong long-standing relationships with banks in India. We therefore expect the company to rollover its working capital facilities, which typically in India are renewed every 12 months. Tata Motors has also demonstrated its ability to raise funds in the domestic and international capital markets.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Tata Motors will sustain its operating performance and maintain its debt protection measures despite an increase in engineering and product development expenditure at JLR.

We may upgrade Tata Motors if: (1) JLR's business risk profile continues to improve, including a successful positioning of Jaguar; or (2) Tata Motors funds its increased capital development expenditure largely through internal sources, such that its ratio of consolidated debt to EBITDA falls below 2.5x on a sustained basis.

We may revise the outlook to stable if we expect Tata Motors' ratio of consolidated debt to EBITDA at more than 3x over a prolonged period due to weaker-than-expected operating performance of JLR or higher-than-anticipated capital expenditure.