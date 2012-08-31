Outlook

The outlooks on the long-term counterparty ratings on Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa Securities are negative, reflecting our concern that even if the group reforms its cost structure, its profitability may not recover sufficiently for it to maintain the current ratings if the domestic securities market remains stagnant and continues to drag down its earnings. Standard & Poor's may lower the ratings on both Daiwa Securities Group and Daiwa Securities if we view their profitability as unlikely to improve and stabilize. This could happen if, for example, the companies continue to post losses over the next 12 to 18 months. On the other hand, we may revise the outlooks to stable if we observe a high likelihood of the group securing and maintaining profits at an adequate level even during market slumps.

Funding and liquidity risk

The group maintains an adequate level of liquidity on a consolidated basis. As of March 31, 2012, its short-term unsecured funding--which includes commercial paper (CP), other short-term borrowing, long-term debt maturing within a year --including borrowings, bonds, and bank deposit-- totaled JPY2.2 trillion, accounting for 18% of its adjusted total assets, which we deem as appropriate. Meanwhile, the group's liquidity portfolio--including cash and deposits, government bonds, and government-guaranteed bonds, but excluding assets of the banking business--amounted to JPY1.3 trillion. That exceeded its unsecured funding of JPY1.1 trillion, excluding the deposits of the banking business. Including trading assets, the group's liquidity portfolio totaled JPY3.0 trillion. Given this, it is our view that the group does not have significant liquidity problems. Daiwa Next Bank Ltd. (not rated) will see JPY1.1 trillion of its deposits mature within one year, while it has JPY870 billion of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) in its assets. The group's funding sources are diversified, as 22% of short-term unsecured funding (including deposits) and 67% of long-term unsecured funding came from corporate bond issuance and other direct financing measures. The group's low-liquid assets are covered by long-term funds. In addition, Daiwa Securities holds a current account at the BOJ, giving it access to funds supplied against pooled collateral and a complementary lending facility provided by the BOJ. As such, Standard & Poor's believes that Daiwa Securities will be able to secure adequate liquidity from the BOJ and through other measures if market liquidity tightens.

